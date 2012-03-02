(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- In our view, Aeroporti di Roma SpA (AdR) needs to raise
new financing to meet a debt maturity in February 2013.
-- We understand that AdR plans to establish a committed
credit facility, which in our opinion may restore liquidity to
"adequate." This could eliminate the refinancing risk that has
been weighing on the rating.
-- We are therefore placing our 'BB' long-term corporate
credit and issue ratings on AdR on CreditWatch developing.
-- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of us
raising or lowering the rating on AdR over the next 90 days,
depending on the company's progress in meeting its February 2013
debt maturity.
Rating Action
On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed
its 'BB' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on Italian
airport operator, Aeroporti di Roma SpA (AdR) on CreditWatch
with developing implications. At the same time, we affirmed our
'B' short-term corporate credit rating on the company.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that AdR will
need to raise new financing in order to repay Tranche A1 of the
debt held by its finance subsidiary Romulus Finance Srl, the
balance of which is due in February 2013. This facility has a
current net balance of EUR448 million, adjusted for cash held in
a restricted collateralization account.
We understand that AdR plans to establish a committed credit
facility, which in our opinion may restore liquidity to
"adequate," from "less than adequate" currently. This could
eliminate the refinancing risk that has been weighing on the
rating. We see AdR's solid relationship with its main banks,
notably Mediobanca SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2), which has a modest
stake in AdR's parent company, Gemina SpA (not rated), as
supportive of the refinancing.
If AdR executes the refinancing as planned and thereby
restores its liquidity to "adequate", this could result in
positive rating momentum. This is because the ratings on AdR
currently reflect our view of the airport's material refinancing
risk in February 2013. A positive rating action would be
consistent with Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations
(FFO) to adjusted debt remaining at its current level of about
12%, despite the weak macroeconomic outlook in Italy and the
European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone).
However, if refinancing takes longer to execute than we
currently anticipate, or if our view of AdR's ability to
refinance changes, for instance as a result of adverse market
conditions, we could lower the ratings by more than one notch.
This would reflect the near-term expiry of the Romulus debt
maturity and the increasing risk this poses for the company's
financial health.
The current long-term rating and the potential for rating
upside or downside do not incorporate proposed changes to AdR's
regulatory framework. In our opinion, if the new regulation is
implemented as proposed, it could lead to a marked improvement
in credit metrics compared to our current base-case scenario,
and therefore support a higher rating. This is because the
proposed framework incorporates a considerable improvement in
tariffs, somewhat offset by higher capital spending
requirements. We do not incorporate such improvement into our
base-case scenario because, despite considerable progress within
the past year, the new regulation remains subject to approval
from several parties.
Liquidity
We assess AdR's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our
criteria, reflecting our estimate that sources of liquidity are
insufficient to cover uses over the next 12 months to Feb. 28,
2013.
Following AdR's recent repayment of its EUR65.5 million term
loan on Feb. 20, 2012, we expect sources of liquidity over the
following 12 months to include: -- Freely available cash of
about EUR50 million. -- EUR52.1 million in a collateral account
for the benefit of repaying Romulus' Tranche A1. Additionally,
AdR had about EUR66 million in restricted accounts, including
EUR55.7 million in a debt service reserve account and EUR11.1
million in a recoveries account, which we do not include in our
liquidity calculations. -- Cash flow from operations of about
EUR150 million.
Although the company's EUR100 million revolving credit
facility is fully available, we exclude it from available
liquidity sources as it expires within 12 months (February
2013).
We anticipate that uses of liquidity over the 12 months to
Feb. 29, 2013, will include: -- Capital spending of close to
EUR110 million. -- Debt maturities of about EUR456 million over
that time, including the EUR448 million net portion of Romulus'
Tranche A1.
The financial documentation that governs the AdR and Romulus
debt includes two financial covenants, which trigger events of
default if the thresholds are violated. The covenants are a
minimum concession life-coverage ratio of 1.5x, which management
anticipates was about 5.0x for the period ending Dec. 31, 2011,
and a minimum debt service coverage ratio of 1.1x, which
management anticipates was about 2.0x.
Gemina, AdR's majority owner, has a EUR60.1 million credit
facility. The loan matures in December 2014 and contains minimal
covenants. Although we anticipate that AdR will not pay any
dividends to Gemina in 2012, debt service at Gemina will be
covered by Gemina's cash balances and revolving credit facility.
Gemina's credit facilities are secured by a pledge on the
ordinary shares of AdR, representing at least 35% of the share
capital of the company.
Recovery Analysis
The issue rating on AdR's facility from Banca OPI SpA (not
rated) is 'BB', the same level as the corporate credit rating on
AdR. The facility matures in March 2015, and EUR27 million is
outstanding. The recovery rating on this debt instrument is '3',
indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in
the event of a payment default.
The recovery rating is supported by the security provided to
lenders and by our going-concern valuation of AdR, which is
underpinned by the company's "strong" business risk profile and
its exclusive concession to run both airports in Rome. At the
same time, the recovery rating is constrained by our view of the
company's post-default exposure to the Italian insolvency
regime, which we consider to be relatively unfavorable for
creditors.
Other things being equal, we believe that a refinancing of
the 2013 debt maturity would have a broadly neutral effect on
our recovery expectations. Conversely, if the default was to
occur in 2013, we would anticipate higher recovery prospects,
given the shorter time frame over which operating performance is
assumed to deteriorate. We will update our recovery analysis as
part of the CreditWatch resolution.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within 90 days.
However, we will attempt to resolve it sooner if the company
executes its refinancing successfully or if our view of the
likelihood of a successful refinancing changes.
We could lower the long-term rating on AdR by potentially
more than one notch if the refinancing takes longer to execute
than we currently anticipate, or if the refinancing is
insufficient to meet the debt maturities.
Conversely, we could raise the long-term rating on AdR if
liquidity coverage returns to a level we assess as "adequate"
and if we anticipate that adjusted FFO to adjusted debt will
remain at the current level of close to 12%. This would likely
occur in conjunction with continued solid operating performance
in terms of resilient passenger levels and steady margins.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For
Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch
And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business
Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate
Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles;
Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance
Subsidiaries; Rating Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004 -- Standard &
Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits,
May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology,
April 15, 2008 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On
Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10,
2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Aeroporti di Roma SpA
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Watch Dev/B BB/Negative/B
Senior Secured BB /Watch Dev BB
Recovery Rating 3 3