Overview

-- In our view, Aeroporti di Roma SpA (AdR) needs to raise new financing to meet a debt maturity in February 2013.

-- We understand that AdR plans to establish a committed credit facility, which in our opinion may restore liquidity to "adequate." This could eliminate the refinancing risk that has been weighing on the rating.

-- We are therefore placing our 'BB' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on AdR on CreditWatch developing.

-- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of us raising or lowering the rating on AdR over the next 90 days, depending on the company's progress in meeting its February 2013 debt maturity.

Rating Action

On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on Italian airport operator, Aeroporti di Roma SpA (AdR) on CreditWatch with developing implications. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' short-term corporate credit rating on the company.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that AdR will need to raise new financing in order to repay Tranche A1 of the debt held by its finance subsidiary Romulus Finance Srl, the balance of which is due in February 2013. This facility has a current net balance of EUR448 million, adjusted for cash held in a restricted collateralization account.

We understand that AdR plans to establish a committed credit facility, which in our opinion may restore liquidity to "adequate," from "less than adequate" currently. This could eliminate the refinancing risk that has been weighing on the rating. We see AdR's solid relationship with its main banks, notably Mediobanca SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2), which has a modest stake in AdR's parent company, Gemina SpA (not rated), as supportive of the refinancing.

If AdR executes the refinancing as planned and thereby restores its liquidity to "adequate", this could result in positive rating momentum. This is because the ratings on AdR currently reflect our view of the airport's material refinancing risk in February 2013. A positive rating action would be consistent with Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt remaining at its current level of about 12%, despite the weak macroeconomic outlook in Italy and the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone).

However, if refinancing takes longer to execute than we currently anticipate, or if our view of AdR's ability to refinance changes, for instance as a result of adverse market conditions, we could lower the ratings by more than one notch. This would reflect the near-term expiry of the Romulus debt maturity and the increasing risk this poses for the company's financial health.

The current long-term rating and the potential for rating upside or downside do not incorporate proposed changes to AdR's regulatory framework. In our opinion, if the new regulation is implemented as proposed, it could lead to a marked improvement in credit metrics compared to our current base-case scenario, and therefore support a higher rating. This is because the proposed framework incorporates a considerable improvement in tariffs, somewhat offset by higher capital spending requirements. We do not incorporate such improvement into our base-case scenario because, despite considerable progress within the past year, the new regulation remains subject to approval from several parties.

Liquidity

We assess AdR's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria, reflecting our estimate that sources of liquidity are insufficient to cover uses over the next 12 months to Feb. 28, 2013.

Following AdR's recent repayment of its EUR65.5 million term loan on Feb. 20, 2012, we expect sources of liquidity over the following 12 months to include: -- Freely available cash of about EUR50 million. -- EUR52.1 million in a collateral account for the benefit of repaying Romulus' Tranche A1. Additionally, AdR had about EUR66 million in restricted accounts, including EUR55.7 million in a debt service reserve account and EUR11.1 million in a recoveries account, which we do not include in our liquidity calculations. -- Cash flow from operations of about EUR150 million.

Although the company's EUR100 million revolving credit facility is fully available, we exclude it from available liquidity sources as it expires within 12 months (February 2013).

We anticipate that uses of liquidity over the 12 months to Feb. 29, 2013, will include: -- Capital spending of close to EUR110 million. -- Debt maturities of about EUR456 million over that time, including the EUR448 million net portion of Romulus' Tranche A1.

The financial documentation that governs the AdR and Romulus debt includes two financial covenants, which trigger events of default if the thresholds are violated. The covenants are a minimum concession life-coverage ratio of 1.5x, which management anticipates was about 5.0x for the period ending Dec. 31, 2011, and a minimum debt service coverage ratio of 1.1x, which management anticipates was about 2.0x.

Gemina, AdR's majority owner, has a EUR60.1 million credit facility. The loan matures in December 2014 and contains minimal covenants. Although we anticipate that AdR will not pay any dividends to Gemina in 2012, debt service at Gemina will be covered by Gemina's cash balances and revolving credit facility. Gemina's credit facilities are secured by a pledge on the ordinary shares of AdR, representing at least 35% of the share capital of the company.

Recovery Analysis

The issue rating on AdR's facility from Banca OPI SpA (not rated) is 'BB', the same level as the corporate credit rating on AdR. The facility matures in March 2015, and EUR27 million is outstanding. The recovery rating on this debt instrument is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The recovery rating is supported by the security provided to lenders and by our going-concern valuation of AdR, which is underpinned by the company's "strong" business risk profile and its exclusive concession to run both airports in Rome. At the same time, the recovery rating is constrained by our view of the company's post-default exposure to the Italian insolvency regime, which we consider to be relatively unfavorable for creditors.

Other things being equal, we believe that a refinancing of the 2013 debt maturity would have a broadly neutral effect on our recovery expectations. Conversely, if the default was to occur in 2013, we would anticipate higher recovery prospects, given the shorter time frame over which operating performance is assumed to deteriorate. We will update our recovery analysis as part of the CreditWatch resolution.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within 90 days. However, we will attempt to resolve it sooner if the company executes its refinancing successfully or if our view of the likelihood of a successful refinancing changes.

We could lower the long-term rating on AdR by potentially more than one notch if the refinancing takes longer to execute than we currently anticipate, or if the refinancing is insufficient to meet the debt maturities.

Conversely, we could raise the long-term rating on AdR if liquidity coverage returns to a level we assess as "adequate" and if we anticipate that adjusted FFO to adjusted debt will remain at the current level of close to 12%. This would likely occur in conjunction with continued solid operating performance in terms of resilient passenger levels and steady margins.

Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Aeroporti di Roma SpA

Corporate Credit Rating BB/Watch Dev/B BB/Negative/B

Senior Secured BB /Watch Dev BB

Recovery Rating 3 3