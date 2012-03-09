(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Fortescue reported record interim earnings and volume of
ore shipped in the first-half ended Dec. 31, 2011.
-- We believe Fortescue is on track to achieving a
production run rate of 95 mtpa in the next 12 months.
-- As a result, we have raised the corporate credit rating
and associated senior unsecured debt ratings on Fortescue to
'BB-' from 'B+'. We have also affirmed the recovery rating of
its senior unsecured debt at '4'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that
Fortescue's credit metrics should sustain at the 'BB-' rating
level in the next two years, even if benchmark iron ore prices
drop to US$120/t during the period. The 'BB-' rating can
accommodate some ramp-up delays to a 155 mt run rate if iron ore
prices do not fall materially from current levels.
Rating Action
On March 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised
its corporate credit rating and senior unsecured debt ratings on
Australia-based mining company Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. to
'BB-', from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. The recovery rating is
affirmed at '4'.
Rationale
The upgrade is based on Fortescue's improving financial
profile, which is in line for the 'BB-' rating. Fortescue
reported record interim earnings and volume of ore shipped in
the first-half ended Dec. 31, 2011. In addition, we believe
Fortescue is on track to achieving a production run rate of 95
million tons per annum (mtpa) in the next 12 months.
Although CFR (Cost and Freight) iron ore prices have
currently declined to about US$140/dmt (dry metric ton) from its
peak level of US$180/dmt in 2011, we don't believe it will
continue to drop materially in the next two years, assuming
China's growth doesn't falter. The iron ore market remains
buoyant due to demand from China and supply-side constraints. We
expect Fortescue's improving production to sustain the company's
adjusted funds from operations (FFO) at above 20% and adjusted
debt to EBITDA to lower than 4x, even after taking into account
a hypothetical moderation in iron ore prices to US$120/dmt or
some ramp-up delays to a 155 mtpa run rate. We also expect
Fortescue's volume of ore shipped to be higher than 75 million
tons (mt) in fiscal 2013.
Fortescue has grown to be the third-largest iron ore
producer in Australia, behind BHP Billion Ltd. and Rio Tinto
PLC. Its proximity to the Asian market gives it a geographic
advantage over its European and South American competitors
because of reduced shipping costs. However, compared to the
top-three iron ore producers, Fortescue lacks product and
customer diversity. Its significant exposure to the Chinese
market makes it more vulnerable to a decline in China's iron ore
demand.
In our view, Fortescue's aggressive growth strategy
constrains the rating. Following the company's completion of a
55 mtpa expansion on time and on budget, it is expanding its
capacity to 155 mtpa. In our view, the large scale presents
significant project execution risks. It is about three times
more than the current production and will involve capital
expenditure of about US$8.4 billion (excluding mining fleet
investment).
In our opinion, a successful execution of its growth
strategy also depends on continuing strong iron ore prices, in
particular for the next two years. An unexpected material drop
in iron ore prices could exacerbate the risk of cost over-runs
and delays in ramp-up. Nonetheless, funding for the 155 mtpa
expansion has progressed well so far. We also consider that the
company's project team has proven itself and built up experience
over the past few years from previous projects.
The 'BB-' rating reflects our view of the company's
aggressive growth strategy associated with the pace and the
funding approach of its expansion projects, limited product
diversity, and exposure to volatile commodity market. These
weaknesses are partly offset by Fortescue's relatively long
life, low-cost iron ore production, adequate liquidity,
improving cash flows due to a buoyant iron ore market, and
improving production at the rate of 55 mtpa.
Liquidity
In our view, Fortescue's liquidity is "adequate", based on
our criteria. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the
company's liquidity profile are:
-- We expect Fortescue's sources of liquidity in 2012 to
exceed uses by
1.2x.
-- At Dec. 31, 2011, Fortescue had US$2.5 billion in cash,
and minimal debt maturing in the next two-to-three years.
Capital expenditure, however, is expected to be sizable in the
near-to-medium term, due to the US$8.4 billion expansion program
and funding for its US$1.6 billion mining fleet. As such, we
expect Fortescue's free operating cash flow after capital
expenditure to become negative at least in 2012.
-- We also expect the company to retain substantial cash on
hand as a buffer against unexpected contingencies arising from
the expansion.
-- The liquidity assessment also assumes that the company's
capital management or growth aspirations will not be more
aggressive than the current level.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the current
level of iron ore prices and Fortescue's improving production
should support the company's cash flow metrics at the 'BB-'
level, and that cash flows would partly fund the company's
aggressive expansion project. The 'BB-' rating can accommodate a
moderation of benchmark iron ore prices to US$120/dmt level or a
delay in the company's ramp-up. We expect Fortescue's volume of
ore shipped to be higher than 75 mt (dry ton) in fiscal 2013.
We would consider raising the rating if:
-- Fortescue completes the 155 mtpa expansion and develops
a track record of shipping at a run rate of close to 30 mt (dry
ton) per quarter.
-- There is no material decline in iron ore prices.
-- The company maintains a disciplined approach toward
capital management, dividend, and funding for expansion.
-- Liquidity remains adequate, including a buffer against
volatility in the commodity market.
Downward rating pressure could be precipitated by a
significant weakening in iron ore prices along with a major
delay in production ramp-up, causing the company's FFO-to-debt
ratio to fall below 20%, and debt-to-EBITDA to go higher than
4x. If the company's growth aspirations or capital management
were more aggressive than currently expected, it could also
exert negative pressure on the rating.
Related Criteria And Research
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15,
2008
Ratings List
Upgraded
To
From
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
B+/Stable/--
FMG Resources (August 2006) Pty Ltd.
Senior Unsecured (4 issues) BB-
B+
Upgraded
To From
FMG Resources (August 2006) Pty Ltd.
Senior Unsecured
Local Currency BB-
B+
Recovery Rating 4 4