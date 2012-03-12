(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) March 12, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has released its latest rankings of rated Asia-Pacific real estate developers. The rankings, outlined in a report titled "Asia-Pacific Property Developers, Strongest To Weakest", highlight the growing financial pressure on Chinese developers in particular.

"Entities at the bottom of our rankings, which Chinese developers dominate, are likely to be the most vulnerable to refinancing and default risks as China's property market correction deepens," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Bei Fu.

Our view spotlights the tightened liquidity, stockpiled inventory, and constrained profitability among developers as policy tightening caused property sales and prices to decline since the fourth quarter of 2011.

Hong Kong's Urban Renewal Authority (AAA/Stable/--; cnAAA) took the No. 1 spot, reflecting its strong business risk profile and minimal financial risk profile, and our view of an "extremely high" likelihood of government support in the event of financial distress. Other top-ranked issuers are either well-established real estate operating companies in mature markets, such as Japan and Hong Kong, or government-related entities.

Standard & Poor's ranks all the rated companies in the real estate industry in Asia-Pacific from strongest to weakest based on rating and outlook. Companies with the same rating and outlook are further ranked by our opinion of credit quality based primarily on business risks for investment-grade companies and primarily on financial risks for speculative-grade companies.

"For 16 of the 30 Chinese developers, the outlook is negative or the rating is on CreditWatch with negative implications. The situation reflects our negative outlook for the sector," said Ms. Fu.

