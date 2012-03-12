(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) March 12, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BB'
issue rating and 'cnBBB-' Greater China credit scale issue
rating to the proposed issue of U.S.-dollar fixed-rate senior
unsecured notes by Agile Property Holdings Ltd. (BB/Stable/--;
cnBBB-).
The rating is subject to our review of the final issuance
documentation. The company will use the net proceeds from the
proposed issuance to purchase new land sites, for refinancing
and general working capital purposes.
The issue rating is the same as the corporate credit rating
on Agile because we believe the company's ratio of priority debt
to total assets will likely remain below our threshold of 15%
for speculative-grade debt.
The rating on Agile reflects the company's sales
concentration in Guangdong and Hainan provinces and execution
risks associated with its expansion outside these markets. The
rating also reflects the risk of operating in China's highly
competitive and volatile real estate market with evolving
regulatory policies. Agile's established market position in
Guangdong and Hainan, its sizable low-cost land bank, and
operating and financial management track record temper these
weaknesses.
The stable outlook on Agile reflects our expectation that
the company's property sales and capital structure will largely
remain stable in the next year. We also expect the company to
continue to manage its expansion and leverage with caution.