(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) March 19, 2012--Ratings on
Asia-based electric, gas, and water utility companies we rate
will likely remain broadly stable in 2012, Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said in a report published today. Factors that
underpin our view are favorable demand for energy, growing
populations and economies, companies' strong positions in their
respective markets and expanding investment strategies,
supportive governments and regulatory frameworks, and easing
inflation.
"We take a positive view of the outlook on ratings for
utilities in Asia despite the existence of a number of negative
factors that affect their operations, including economic
headwinds, a slowness to adjust rates under some country's
regulatory frameworks, and aggressive investments--which
produced a rise in negative rating actions in our portfolio in
2011," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Hiroki Shibata.
While the sector outlook captures our general assessment of
the industry, ratings on individual issuers depend on the
condition of their financial and competitive positions and
whether they benefit from any extraordinary government support,
as is the case for government-related entities (GREs). For
example, although we have a negative sector outlook for Korea's
electric and gas utilities, our assessment that extraordinary
government support for Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO;
A/Stable/A-1) and Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS: A/Stable/A-1) is
likely to be ''extremely high'' in times of financial distress
has led us to maintain our stable outlooks on the ratings on
these entities.
However, sector outlooks by country and subsector are mixed
due to several difficulties. Among them, we have lowered our GDP
forecasts for most Asian countries in 2012 because financial
turbulence in Western economies has spilled over into Asia.
Demand for electricity in some Asian countries, particularly
from the industrial sector, is likely to slow if the global
economy enters another recession. While this could affect
utilities exposed to the risk of disparities between supply and
demand, such as those in China and Korea, economic decline alone
is unlikely to lead us to downgrade utilities. Since demand for
electricity is somewhat inelastic, declines in electricity use
may not match any overall economic contraction. The more
pressing issue is the ability of utilities to adapt to changes
in their economic and financial environments.
With specific regard to Japan, we believe increasing public
opposition to nuclear power continues to weigh on the ratings on
Japanese electric utilities.
"We forecast that most of the key financial ratios for these
companies will continue to deteriorate through 2012, mainly
because of the cost of fuel to replace power from idle nuclear
reactors and increasing capital expenditures to enhance safety
measures against earthquakes and tsunamis," Shibata said.
