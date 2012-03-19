(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) March 19, 2012--Ratings on Asia-based electric, gas, and water utility companies we rate will likely remain broadly stable in 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report published today. Factors that underpin our view are favorable demand for energy, growing populations and economies, companies' strong positions in their respective markets and expanding investment strategies, supportive governments and regulatory frameworks, and easing inflation.

"We take a positive view of the outlook on ratings for utilities in Asia despite the existence of a number of negative factors that affect their operations, including economic headwinds, a slowness to adjust rates under some country's regulatory frameworks, and aggressive investments--which produced a rise in negative rating actions in our portfolio in 2011," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Hiroki Shibata.

While the sector outlook captures our general assessment of the industry, ratings on individual issuers depend on the condition of their financial and competitive positions and whether they benefit from any extraordinary government support, as is the case for government-related entities (GREs). For example, although we have a negative sector outlook for Korea's electric and gas utilities, our assessment that extraordinary government support for Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO; A/Stable/A-1) and Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS: A/Stable/A-1) is likely to be ''extremely high'' in times of financial distress has led us to maintain our stable outlooks on the ratings on these entities.

However, sector outlooks by country and subsector are mixed due to several difficulties. Among them, we have lowered our GDP forecasts for most Asian countries in 2012 because financial turbulence in Western economies has spilled over into Asia. Demand for electricity in some Asian countries, particularly from the industrial sector, is likely to slow if the global economy enters another recession. While this could affect utilities exposed to the risk of disparities between supply and demand, such as those in China and Korea, economic decline alone is unlikely to lead us to downgrade utilities. Since demand for electricity is somewhat inelastic, declines in electricity use may not match any overall economic contraction. The more pressing issue is the ability of utilities to adapt to changes in their economic and financial environments.

With specific regard to Japan, we believe increasing public opposition to nuclear power continues to weigh on the ratings on Japanese electric utilities.

"We forecast that most of the key financial ratios for these companies will continue to deteriorate through 2012, mainly because of the cost of fuel to replace power from idle nuclear reactors and increasing capital expenditures to enhance safety measures against earthquakes and tsunamis," Shibata said.

The report, titled "Most Asian Utilities Should Have Enough Energy To Carry Them Through 2012," is available to RatingsDirect subscribers on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com and RatingsDirect subscribers at www.ratingsdirect.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com; under Ratings in the left navigation bar, select Find a Rating. Members of the media may request a copy by e-mail at tokyo_pressroom@standardandpoors.com or by phone at 81-3-4550-8411.