(The following was released by the rating agency)
Nov 24 - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has today affirmed
Ek-Chai Distribution System Company Limited's (ECDS) debentures
due 2013 and 2015, and guaranteed by UK-based Tesco PLC (Tesco),
at 'AA+(tha)' with a Stable Outlook. The ratings are based on
the full and irrevocable guarantee provided by Tesco (Long-term
IDR: 'A-'/Stable).
However, Tesco will not be liable to pay this guarantee if:
10% or more, or THB5bn or more, of the issuer's consolidated
fixed assets and its subsidiaries are expropriated or
nationalised by any government agency of Thailand; if any
expropriation or nationalisation prevents the issuer and its
subsidiaries from pursuing their ordinary course of business; if
any government agency of Thailand intervenes to prevent the
issuer from transferring monies or from converting foreign
currency in order to pay the obligation under the debentures;
and finally, if any government agency of Thailand intervenes to
cause the transfer of any shares in the issuer that removes the
guarantor's status as the majority shareholder in the issuer, or
from having control over it.
These risks are captured by the sovereign's 'BBB+' Country
Ceiling, which reflects transfer and convertibility (T&C) risk,
and sovereign intervention - such as changes in regulated
tariffs, deposit freezes, punitive taxation and expropriation -
that materially impairs the creditworthiness of private sector
entities. The debentures' National ratings therefore take into
account the capping of the guarantor's rating by the Thai
Country Ceiling, which is a notch lower than Thailand's 'A-'
Long-term Local-Currency IDR.
ECDS provided a 4.7% contribution to Tesco's total group
sales (the second-largest contributor outside the UK) in FY11
(the year to end February 2011), and 4.9% in H112. Tesco
recently announced its plan to launch a property fund comprising
15 Tesco Lotus hypermarket-anchored shopping malls in Thailand.
Tesco aims to use the proceeds from the property fund to support
its further growth in Thailand.
Fitch notes that any rating actions that result in Tesco's
rating falling below the Thai Country Ceiling will affect the
National ratings assigned to the debentures. Investors should
note that a one-notch change in a global scale rating could
result in a change of more-than-one notch in a National Rating.
ECDS was established by the Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group in 1993
to operate its first superstore, Lotus Supercenter, in Bangkok.
Due to the 1997 financial crisis the CP Group sold its stake to
Tesco in 1998. ECDS is the market leader among modern-trade
retailers in Thailand, by sales and number of stores. At
end-August 2011, there were 887 Tesco Lotus stores in Thailand.