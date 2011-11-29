(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded CITIC Bank International Limited's (CBI) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded its Support Rating to '2' from '3' and withdrawn the Support Rating Floor of 'BB'. A full list of rating actions is provided below.

"The downgrades primarily reflect Fitch's view that CBI's increasing business linkages with its 70.3% parent, China CITIC Bank, are leading to its franchise becoming aligned with that of the latter," says Joyce Huang, Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions team. With the downgrade, CBI is now rated at the same level as China CITIC with Stable Outlook.

The ratings, however, take into account the bank's continued independence, particularly with regard to its risk management, and that its key financial ratios remain at adequate levels, providing buffer against an economic slowdown.

The upgrade of its Support Rating reflects a high probability of support from China CITIC in light of their increasing strategic and operational integration and the latter's controlling stake in CBI. However, the resulting growing dependencies in terms of business acquisition and operational support constrain CBI from achieving a higher IDR than its parent. The bank's expanding mainland exposures will also eventually result in CBI's credit profile converging with that of its parent, which has weaker standalone credit strength as indicated by a lower VR of 'bb-'. CBI's previous Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor of 'BB' were based on the expectation of a moderate possibility of government support for a small bank in Hong Kong. The Support Rating Floor has been withdrawn as the bank's Support Rating is no longer driven by government support.

Further downward pressure on the ratings could arise if CBI were to materially accelerate its growth or notably raised its risk appetite, particularly with regard to the expansion into China and business referrals from its parent. CBI's mainland china exposures as measured by non-bank mainland China exposures plus claims on mainland banks stood at 55% of total assets, compared with the system average of 24% at end-June 2011. Nevertheless, CBI's loan underwriting and risk management are prudent with new lending having grown 6% and 21% in H111 and 2010 compared with the sector's average of 14% and 29%, respectively.

CBI, as with its peers, could face further challenges in managing asset quality due to a likely economic slowdown in Hong Kong and China. Fitch notes that the bank's credit growth in 2010 and H111 has been mainly in short-term loans, trade-related and covered with cash collateral or bank guarantees. However, its exposures to commercial property in the mainland (to a certain degree covered by collateral) are higher than peers', rendering it more vulnerable to a cooling property market in China.

Due to its small deposit-taking franchise, CBI remains more reliant on wholesale funding than its peers. Its loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 83% at end-H111 (2010: 77%) as it mainly funded its new USD loans with certificates of deposits. It will be crucial for the bank to maintain a reasonable share of readily marketable assets as investor confidence, market volatility and a perceived weakening of China CITIC's and/or CBI's credit profile could quickly impair liquidity.

CBI reported adequate profitability with operating return on average assets of 1.2% and 0.9% in H111 and 2010, respectively. Its Fitch core capital ratio remained adequate at 12.9% and 12.4%, respectively.

CBI, established in 1922, is a Hong Kong-based medium-sized bank. Its deposit market share stood at 1.6% at end-June 2011, while its share of non-bank mainland China exposures was double at 3.2%. The bank is wholly owned by CITIC International Financial Holdings Limited, which in turn is 70.3% directly owned by China CITIC and 29.7% directly owned by Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. ('A+'/Negative).

The rating actions of CBI are as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'

- Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'

- Individual Rating: affirmed at 'C'

- Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '3'

- Support Rating Floor: 'BB' withdrawn

- Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'

- Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'

- Lower tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'

- Perpetual subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'