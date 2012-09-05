(The following was released by the rating agency)
Sept 5 (Fitch) The rapid first-half expansion of Chinese
banks' balance sheets amidst a deteriorating operating
environment is a concern, particularly following the massive
post-crisis credit spree, Fitch Ratings says.
First-half 2012 results for Chinese banks show that slowing
economic growth and declining corporate profitability have begun
to take a toll on asset quality and earnings. Yet despite this
deterioration, Chinese banks continue to expand their balance
sheets at a brisk pace, with system assets rising 11.9%
(un-annualised) in the first six months of the year, making it
the second-fastest first-half on record.
China's banking sector assets will shoot up above USD21trn
if the second half continues at the same pace. To put the growth
into perspective, assets were USD9trn at end-2008. We have long
held the view that such aggressive expansion at a time of weak
global and domestic economic fundamentals has the potential to
lead to large loan repayment problems, and could ultimately
undermine solvency.
H112 data indicate that this process may now be underway,
albeit in the very early stages. With economic growth yet to
bottom, we expect balance sheets and earnings to deteriorate
further into H212 and H113. This could result in downgrades of
some banks' Viability Ratings. As Chinese banks' Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings are based entirely on state support, they
will only be revised in the event of a shift in the ability
and/or willingness of the state to support the banks. Balance
sheet expansion in H112 was driven primarily by rapid growth of
interbank exposures, which rose 29%, compared with corporate and
retail credit growth of 9% (both un-annualised).
Many interbank assets actually represent corporate credit
disguised as interbank claims (which occurs through acceptances
and letters of credit, or when credit transferred into wealth
management products and trust products is brought back
on-balance-sheet). Low capital charges for interbank exposures
are a key driver of this activity. Overdue loans rose 32% in
aggregate for the 14 listed banks we rate, but still remain a
low 1.3% of gross loans. Most of this deterioration occurred in
the corporate portfolio, but retail delinquencies could begin to
rise in coming quarters given the large amount of
microenterprise lending booked as retail credit.
In contrast, annualised loan impairment charges fell 0.3% in
H112, suggesting that future credit costs could climb
significantly for some banks. Problem loan figures in China are
likely to be understated, and hence only reliable as a signal of
the direction of asset-quality trends rather than the magnitude
of problem loans. Earnings growth for most listed banks was
slower in H112 than H111, but remained comparatively robust by
international standards.
Key profitability ratios continued to hold up, with the net
interest margin (NIM) and return on average assets remaining in
the region of 2.8% and 1.2%, respectively. Profitability in H212
and 2013 is expected to weaken, as rising delinquencies
necessitate higher loan impairment charges, recent interest-rate
changes squeeze NIM, and greater regulatory scrutiny slows the
growth of fee income. Over the medium term, credit costs are
likely to be the most critical determinant of Chinese banks'
profitability - given the potential for a considerable rise in
impairment charges should asset quality deteriorate
substantially.
Annualised pre-provision profit for listed banks ranged from
2% to 4% of gross credit exposure in H112, underscoring how just
a modest asset-quality shock could wipe out the sector's entire
earnings.