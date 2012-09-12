(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited has assigned The Siam Cement Public Company
Limited's (SCC; 'A(tha)'/Stable/'F1(tha)') issue of up to
THB25bn unsecured and unsubordinated debentures No. 2/2012 due
2016 a National Long-Term rating of 'A(tha)'.
The proceeds will be used to refinance the company's
maturing debentures and fund future capex.
SCC's ratings are underpinned by its well-diversified
revenue sources from its chemical, cement, paper and building
material businesses. SCC's leading position in the domestic
cement and paper businesses should support cash flow generation
as the operating environment for chemicals remains difficult in
2012.
The down-cycle of the petrochemical industry has put
profitability under pressure, causing net adjusted debt to
last-12 month EBITDAR (including dividend from associates) to
weaken to 3.8x at end H112 from 3.1x at end-2011. However, Fitch
expects its financial leverage to improve in 2013 on expected
recovery of petrochemical margins and lower capex.
SCC's ratings are constrained by its exposure to the
cyclicality of the chemical and paper sectors. In addition, the
company's earnings are vulnerable to high energy prices. Large
excess capacity of domestic cement also leads to occasional
price competition which could erode SCC's profitability. Limited
pricing power in commodity cement, chemical and paper also
temper SCC's profitability, particularly during a down-cycle.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include
-a significant increase in cash flow generated from regional
operations
-large improvement in EBITDA margin
-net adjusted debt to EBITDAR (including dividend from
associates) lower than 2.5x on a sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include
-a sustained EBITDA margin deterioration together with a
decline in EBITDA
-a prolonged chemical downturn or aggressive acquisition
which results in net adjusted debt to EBITDAR (including
dividend from associates) over 3.5x on a sustained basis