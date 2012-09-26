(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today revised to stable from negative the
outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on INPEX Corp.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'A' long-term and 'A-1'
short-term corporate credit ratings on the company.
The outlook revision and rating affirmation are the result
of the following changes we have made to our assessments:
-- We revised the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for the
company to 'bbb+' from 'a-'; and
-- We revised the likelihood of extraordinary government
support to "high" from "moderately high."
The SACP revision primarily reflects our view that INPEX's
financial risk profile will weaken significantly over the medium
to long term as a result of large capital investments on its
Ichthys LNG project. We have observed no negative developments
in the Ichthys LNG project's progress since the Final Investment
Decision (FID) in January 2012.
In fact, INPEX has made good progress toward completing
financing for the project. We have concluded that this is an
appropriate time to fully incorporate into our ratings the
financial deterioration we believe INPEX is highly likely to
experience during construction of its Ichthys project. We
anticipate that INPEX's debts will rise to fund its heavy cash
investments, which it budgets will total JPY3.5 trillion for the
next five years through fiscal 2016.
As a result, in our base case, we expect the ratio of
INPEX's funds from operations (FFO) to debt to continue to
significantly exceed 30% through fiscal 2013 (ending March 31,
2014), owing to its large cash surplus, but to fall below 30% in
fiscal 2015 and 2016.
On the other hand, successful execution of the Ichthys
project should enhance INPEX's competitiveness through greater
production, improved geographic diversity of profits and country
risk, and an enhanced record of operations. However, it is too
early for us to fully incorporate these potential benefits into
our ratings. In our view, the likelihood that the government
would extend extraordinary support to INPEX in the event it were
to suffer financial stress is "high," up from "moderately high."
In line with our revised assumptions, we have elevated our
ratings on INPEX two notches from the SACP.
We base this view on our assessment of the company's very
important role for and strong link to the government, which owns
about 19% of INPEX's common shares plus a golden share, which is
unique to INPEX. Our revision primarily reflects our opinion
that the importance of INPEX's role in Japan's energy security
has increased materially since the Fukushima nuclear disaster,
which has produced a significant increase in Japan's demand for
LNG. We expect INPEX to play a key role in raising Japan's
self-sufficiency ratio for oil and natural gas.
Also, we believe the FID on the Ichthys project strengthens
the government's support for INPEX because of its potential to
increase the oil and gas supplies the company can deliver to
Japan. The stable outlook reflects our assumption that INPEX
will not encounter material delays or cost overruns and its
financial risk profile will not deteriorate further than we have
factored into our assumptions.
In addition, according to our GRE criteria, we do not expect
that lowering our long-term sovereign rating on Japan
(AA-/Negative/A-1+) to 'A+' would have negative implications for
our ratings on INPEX.
We may consider lowering the SACP and lowering our ratings
if INPEX experiences material cost overruns or delays in its
Ichthys LNG project, or generates weaker measures of credit
quality than we expect. These measures would include the ratio
of its FFO to debt falling below 30% in the next two years. On
the other hand, we view an upgrade as remote in the next two
years because the target date for starting production at the
Ichthys project is by the end of 2016.