(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
Thailand's life insurance industry outlook is stable, reflecting
strong premium growth and prudent solvency position, with the
impact of flooding expected to be short-term. This was the key
message at Fitch Ratings (Thailand)'s Thailand Insurance
Conference 2011 in Bangkok.
Mr Amnart Wongpinitwarodom, Assistant Secretary-General -
Insurance Monitoring Developments and Analysis, Office of
Insurance Commission, was the conference's guest of honor and
provided the opening keynote address.
Jeffrey Liew, Fitch's Senior Director & Head of Insurance,
Asia Pacific commented on the agency's 2012 Asian Insurance
Market Outlook, in particular, for China, Malaysia, Indonesia
and Japan. The outlook for both the life insurance and non-life
insurance sectors of these countries is stable, reflecting the
steady market growth expected, modest to sound operating
profitability, benign domestic economic conditions and modest
capitalisation to support new business growth. However, there
are also unique challenges to be faced - ranging from potential
risks associated with commercial motor pricing reform, increased
frequency of nature catastrophes and more stringent regulations.
"Various measures initiated by China Insurance Regulatory
Commission resulted in a significant turnaround in the
underwriting results of the country's non-life insurance market
in 2010. In Malaysia, the implementation of risk-based
capitalisation, and the uplift of the foreign ownership limit
continue to accelerate M&A activities in the market. Indonesia's
insurance market looks to be a strong growth engine into 2012
given its still low insurance penetration rate and benign
economic growth," said Mr. Liew.
Narumol Charnchanavivat, Director of Thai Banks/Insurance
said the impact of life insurance claims from Thailand's severe
floods has generally been limited, although it has been more
severe for general insurers. This is mainly reflected in a
moderately lower-than-expected premium growth for 2011, due to
the business disruption in Q411, which is usually a high season
for the Thai life industry. In the medium-to long-term,
bancassurance, product innovation and tax incentives are
expected to support industry growth. "Downside risks would be
the potential global economic slowdown and volatility in capital
markets that could impact life insurers' financial performance,
although we expect the impact to be manageable given the
moderate equity holding, which in general, is about 10% or less
of assets," added Ms. Narumol.
The conference was attended by over 100 senior executives
and officials across the government, insurers and financial
sectors, as well as members of the media.