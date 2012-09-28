HONG KONG, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has cut its 2012 growth forecasts for China to 7.8% from 8% and India to 6% from 6.5%. Both regional giants face a deteriorating global growth outlook with diminished willingness or capacity to respond with domestic policy loosening, compared with 2009.

Slower exports are weighing on China's growth, but Fitch views the slowdown as also reflecting the authorities' efforts to squeeze consumer and house-price inflation out of the system after the strong credit-led stimulus of 2009-2010. Fitch expects slowing construction activity to knock about 0.8 percentage points (pp) off China's growth in 2012.

The agency expects only marginal policy loosening unless the labour market deteriorates sharply. Fitch does not expect a "hard landing" in China given the authorities' scope for fiscal and monetary policy flexibility if they choose to use it. The resilience of the labour market seen in current data suggests growth of 7.5%-8% may be in line with the economy's potential rate.

Weak corporate profitability poses downside risk for China's economy. This could eventually incline firms to shed labour which would in turn affect consumption, currently a resilient part of the outlook. Real estate and construction have been a source of downside risk given the authorities' restrictive policies in the sector following its rapid growth in 2009-2011.

However, the residential real estate market has shown some signs of turning the corner in summer 2012, which leans against a negative outcome. A significant deterioration in financial stability and in the ability of the banks to transmit monetary loosening is another but more remote risk to the outlook. India's economic outlook remains challenging. Investment rose just 0.7% yoy in Q212, with higher-frequency indicators pointing to another weak outturn in Q3.

Ongoing concerns over government economic and investment policy may be weighing on business confidence. The authorities' ability to respond with looser policy is constrained by India's high inflation, fiscal deficit and public debt. Fitch projects India's general government deficit at 8.5% of GDP in fiscal 2012, leaving little room for fiscal easing.

A number of quarters of weak investment, in turn, may be starting to affect the economy's supply capacity, pointing to a weaker growth outlook. The authorities have announced a range of reforms in September 2012 including liberalisation of FDI in multi-brand retail which may help to restore confidence and lift investment, although the volatile political environment points to implementation risk.

The growth outlook is holding up better elsewhere in emerging Asia in part because of the growing importance of domestic demand in many regional economies. The 0.3pp reduction in Korea's forecast for 2012 to 2.5% is modest and underpins the open, trade-driven economy's resilience, a key factor behind Fitch's upgrade of the Korean sovereign to 'AA-' in September. Growth in Malaysia and Thailand will benefit in the short run from public-sector-led investment.

Indonesia's growth forecast is unchanged at 6%, reflecting the increasing importance of domestic demand as a driver of that country's growth, notwithstanding the importance of commodity exports. Fitch has cut its forecast for growth in the major advanced economies by 0.2pp in 2012 (to 1%) and 0.3pp in 2013 (to 1.4%).

The agency has revised down its expectations in the euro area to a 0.5% contraction in 2012 and just 0.3% growth in 2013, while the US forecast remains unchanged at +2.2%/+2.3%. Fitch's forecasts are detailed in the agency's just-published September Global Economic Outlook, available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.