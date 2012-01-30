SYDNEY/NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
says that in conjunction with its broad review of the largest
banking institutions in the world and following the
newly-published special report on major banks in Australia and
Canada, Fitch has placed four major Australian banks' Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Viability Ratings (VR) together
with many of their subsidiaries' ratings, on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). The four banks are Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, National Australia Bank Limited, Westpac Banking
Corporation, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. At the
same time, the agency has affirmed six major Canadian banks
(Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial
Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, and
National Bank of Canada) all with Stable Rating Outlooks.
The report 'Australian and Canadian Major Banks: Structural
Features Favourable but Remains Key Issue for Australian Banks'
is available on www.fitchratings.com and a full list of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
The assessment and comparison of major Australian and
Canadian banks reflects their status as some of the highest
rated banks in Fitch's universe as well as a number of broad
similarities in their economies and banking systems. These
similarities include comparably sized economies, some benefits
derived from favourable commodity prices, outperformance of
their major banks since the start of the global financial crisis
in 2007 as well as significant growth in credit and house prices
since the 1990s.
Fitch's review of the major banks, summarised in the
newly-published report, confirms its opinion that the four
Australian and six Canadian major banks are justifiably highly
rated. Nevertheless, the agency views the Australian major
banks' ratings as under some pressure at their current levels.
Specifically, the RWN for the four major Australian banks
largely reflects Fitch's view that despite significant
improvements, these banks continue to have a weaker funding
profile than other similarly rated peers. In addition, the
agency notes that Australian and Canadian banks are each subject
to many of the same themes and trends as other banks globally
including an uncertain macroeconomic environment and evolving
regulatory regimes.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN within a short time frame
and will incorporate an updated view of Australian banks'
strengths, weaknesses and trends. The agency expects that any
downgrades of the four major Australian banks' ratings are most
likely to be limited to one notch with those entities currently
rated at 'AA' most at risk The resolution of the RWN will be
based on Fitch's review of the most recent available data,
including any new or additional information provided by the
issuers that is relevant to their ratings.
The affirmation of the major Canadian banks reflects
confirmation of their consistent earnings trends, favourable
funding positions and sound capitalisation as well as Canada's
comparatively favourable economic environment and a currently
stable domestic banking market. Although Canadian banks are
clearly not immune to global developments and face increased
challenges in the current environment, especially relating to
household leverage and future earnings growth, at this juncture,
the agency does not view these issues as calling into question
existing ratings. Nonetheless, given their already high ratings,
upward momentum is unlikely. Moreover, depending on the
evolution of the challenges facing Canadian banks, this may
result in the potential deviation of an individual banks' rating
performance going forward.
The rating actions are as follows:
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ)
-- Long-Term IDR: 'AA-', on RWN;
-- Short-Term IDR: 'F1+', on RWN;
-- VR: 'aa-', on RWN;
-- Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
-- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A';
-- Government guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA';
-- Unguaranteed senior unsecured debt: 'AA-', on RWN; and
-- Subordinated debt: 'A+', on RWN.
ANZ National Bank Limited (ANZNB)
-- Long-Term foreign currency IDR: 'AA-', on RWN;
-- Short-Term foreign currency IDR: 'F1+', on RWN;
-- Long-Term local currency IDR: 'AA-', on RWN;
-- Short-Term local currency IDR: 'F1+', on RWN;
-- VR: 'a' unaffected;
-- Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
-- Government guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AA';
-- Unguaranteed senior unsecured debt: 'AA-', on RWN; and
-- Short-term debt: 'F1+', on RWN.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
-- Long-Term IDR: 'AA', on RWN;
-- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
-- VR: 'aa', on RWN;
-- Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
-- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A';
-- Government guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA';
-- Unguaranteed senior unsecured debt: 'AA', on RWN;
-- Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+';
-- Subordinated debt: 'AA-', on RWN; and
-- Preferred stock: 'A', RWN maintained.
Bank of Western Australia (BankWest)
-- Long-Term IDR: 'AA', on RWN;
-- Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
-- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'; and
-- Unguaranteed senior unsecured debt: 'AA', on RWN.
ASB Bank Limited (ASB)
-- Long-Term foreign currency IDR: 'AA', on RWN;
-- Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
-- Long-Term local currency IDR: 'AA', on RWN;
-- Short-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
-- VR: 'a' unaffected; and
-- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'.
Colonial Finance Ltd. (CFL)
-- Long-Term IDR: 'AA-', on RWN;
-- Short-Term IDR: 'F1+', on RWN;
-- Unguaranteed senior unsecured debt: 'AA-', on RWN; and
-- Short-Term debt: 'F1+', on RWN.
National Australia Bank Limited (NAB)
-- Long-Term IDR: 'AA', on RWN;
-- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
-- VR: 'aa', on RWN;
-- Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
-- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A';
-- Government guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA';
-- Unguaranteed senior unsecured debt: 'AA', on RWN;
-- Subordinated debt: 'AA-', on RWN; and
-- Preferred stock: 'A', RWN maintained.
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ)
-- Long-Term foreign currency IDR: 'AA', on RWN;
-- Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
-- Long-Term local currency IDR: 'AA', on RWN;
-- Short-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
-- VR: 'a' unaffected;
-- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'; and
-- Unguaranteed senior unsecured debt: 'AA', on RWN.
Clydesdale Bank PLC (CB)
-- Long-Term IDR: 'A+', on RWN;
-- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1';
-- VR: 'bbb' unaffected; and
-- Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC)
-- Long-Term IDR: 'AA', on RWN;
-- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
-- VR: 'aa', on RWN;
-- Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
-- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A';
-- Government guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA';
-- Unguaranteed senior unsecured debt: 'AA', on RWN;
-- Market-linked debt: 'AAemr', on RWN;
-- Short-Term debt: affirmed at 'F1+';
-- Subordinated debt: 'AA-', on RWN; and
-- Hybrid capital: 'A', RWN maintained.
Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL)
-- Long-Term foreign currency IDR: 'AA', on RWN;
-- Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
-- Long-Term local currency IDR: 'AA', on RWN;
-- Short-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
-- VR: 'a' unaffected;
-- Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
-- Government guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AA'; and
-- Unguaranteed senior unsecured debt: 'AA', on RWN.
Westpac Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited (WLMI)
-- Insurer Financial Strength Rating: 'AA', on RWN
Bank of Montreal (BMO)
Bank of Montreal
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-', Outlook Stable;
--VR affirmed at 'aa-';
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+';
--Commercial paper affirmed at `F1+';
--Support Rating affirmed at '1';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'.
BMO Harris Bank National Association (formerly Harris N.A.)
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-', Outlook Stable:
--VR affirmed at 'bbb+';
--Long-Term deposits affirmed at 'AA';
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
--Short-Term deposits affirmed at 'F1+';
--Support Rating affirmed at '1';
BMO Subordinated Notes Trust
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+'.
BMO Capital Trust D
BMO Capital Trust E
BMO Capital Trust II
--Preferred stock rating of 'A', RWN maintained.
Marshall & Ilsley Corporation
--Senior Debt affirmed at 'AA-';
M&I Marshall & Ilsley Bank
--Long-Term deposits affirmed at 'AA';
--Senior Debt affirmed at 'AA-';
--Subordinated Debt affirmed at 'A+';
--Short-Term deposits affirmed at 'F1+'.
M&I Bank FSB
--Long-Term deposits affirmed at 'AA';
--Short-Term deposits affirmed at 'F1+'.
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
The Bank of Nova Scotia
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook.
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
--Long-Term deposits affirmed at 'AA-';
--Senior debt affirmed at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+';
--Short-Term debt affirmed at 'F1+';
--VR affirmed at 'aa-';
--Support Rating affirmed at '1';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'.
Scotiabank Capital Trust
--Trust Securities at 'A'; RWN maintained.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook;
--VR affirmed at 'aa-'
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
--Short-Term Debt affirmed at 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-';
--Senior market-linked securities affirmed at 'AA-emr';
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+';
--Preferred stock at 'A'; RWN maintained;
--Support Rating affirmed at '1';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'.
Canadian Imperial Holdings, Inc.
--Short-Term debt affirmed at 'F1+'.
CIBC Capital Trust
--Preferred stock at 'A', RWN maintained.
National Bank of Canada (NBC)
National Bank of Canada
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+';
--Viability Rating (VR) affirmed at 'a+';
--Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1';
--Senior debt affirmed at 'A+';
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A';
--Preferred stock at 'A-' RWN maintained;
--Short-Term deposits affirmed at 'F1';
--Support Rating affirmed at '1';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'.
National Bank of Canada New York Branch
--Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F1';
--Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1'.
NBC Asset Trust
--Preferred Stock at 'A-'; RWN maintained.
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)
Royal Bank of Canada
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable;
--VR affirmed at 'aa';
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
--Short-Term Debt affirmed at 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA';
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'AA-';
--Market-Linked Securities affirmed at 'AAemr';
--Support Rating affirmed at '1';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'.
RBC Capital Trust
RBC Capital Trust II
--Preferred Stock at 'A+'; RWN maintained.
Fitch has maintained the following ratings on RWN:
RBC Bank (USA)
--Long-Term IDR 'AA';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1+';
--Short-Term deposits 'F1+';
--Market-Linked Deposits 'AA+emr';
--Support Rating '1'.
RBC Bank (USA)
--VR at 'bbb'; maintained on Rating Watch Positive.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Toronto-Dominion Bank
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
--Senior debt affirmed at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+';
--Preferred at 'A'; RWN maintained;
--Support Rating affirmed at '1';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'A-'.
TD Bank U.S. Holding Company
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
--Support Rating affirmed at '1'.
TD Bank, NA
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
--VR affirmed at 'a';
--Long-Term deposits affirmed at 'AA';
--Short-Term deposits affirmed at 'F1+';
--Senior debt affirmed at 'AA-';
--Support Rating affirmed at '1'.
TD Capital Trust II, III, IV
Northgroup Preferred Capital Corporation
--Preferred at 'A'; RWN maintained.
Hudson United Bank
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+'.