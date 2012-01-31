(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 31, 2012-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the 'AA-' counterparty credit rating and stable outlook on Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd. (Genworth Australia) were unaffected by the Jan. 30, 2012, downgrade of its related company and partial reinsurer, Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corp. (GMICO) to 'B/Neg/--' from 'BB-/Neg/--'.

The ratings on Genworth U.S. life insurance companies were also unaffected by these actions (see Research Update: "Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corp. Rating Lowered To 'B' From 'BB-'; Outlook Negative", published to Global Credit Portal on Jan. 30, 2012). This view is consistent with the one expressed in previous bulletins and reports on Genworth Australia. The ratings on GMICO were lowered by two notches due to two separate factors.

One of the notches reflected a reassessment of GMICO's strategic importance as determined by our group methodology criteria. This was based on recent statements by Genworth Group management indicating a reluctance to provide further capital to GMICO. The second notch reflected Genworth Group's U.S. mortgage insurance operations reporting ongoing losses.

Genworth Australia's operational performance continues to be solid in our view, with loss ratios being relatively stable. Although the two are related companies, we consider there to be a negligible link between the creditworthiness of GMICO and Genworth Australia given the material reduction in reinsurance that the Australian operations sources from GMICO.

We also note the supportive nature of the Australian residential mortgage sector and economy, which has underpinned Genworth Australia's sound operating performance. The rating on Genworth Australia is two notches higher than that on the Genworth Life insurance companies (A/Stable), which are the main operating entities of Genworth Group. If this two-notch tolerance were breached, we would review the rating on Genworth Australia.

We note that our group methodology allows for a maximum three-notch differential for segmented ratings, although this is not automatically applied. We believe Genworth Australia has some protection against financial deterioration at the group level, primarily as a result of robust prudential supervision by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority and the presence of independent board members. The strong depth of experience and operational expertise of local management, the insurer's historically restrictive dividend flows, and material external reinsurance support are also factored into our view.