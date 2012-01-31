CHICAGO (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 31, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on New York City-based Univision Communication Inc.'s senior secured notes due 2019 remain unchanged following the company's $600 million add-on, bringing the aggregate amount of the issue to $1.2 billion.

Our issue-level rating on the notes remains at 'B+' (one notch higher than the 'B' corporate credit rating on the company) and the recovery rating remains at '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. The net proceeds of the new notes will be used to repay a portion of the company's non-extended senior secured term loan.

The corporate credit rating on Univision is 'B' and the rating outlook is stable. The 'B' rating reflects the company's steep debt leverage and weak interest coverage due to its 2007 leveraged buyout, advertising pricing that is not commensurate with its audience share, and weak trends in radio advertising. We expect Univision to able to maintain adequate liquidity, supplemented by positive discretionary cash flow, despite leverage remaining very high.

We believe that leverage will decline only slightly, into the 11x to 12x range, over the next couple of years. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on Univision published Sept. 26, 2011.)