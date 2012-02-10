-- Standard & Poor's assigned its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term ratings to Citigroup Global Markets Japan.

-- Under our rating criteria, the company is categorized as a "core" subsidiary of U.S.-based Citigroup Inc. (Citi; A-/Negative/A-2) based on its strong integration with its parent.

-- We equalized the rating on the Japanese subsidiary with the ratings on the group's core operating banks, reflecting our view that the company is very likely to receive group support when necessary.

-- The outlook on the long-term rating on the Japanese subsidiary is negative, mirroring the outlook on the long-term ratings on the group's core operating banks.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc. (CGMJ). The outlook on the long-term rating is negative.

The rating on CGMJ is based on its status as a "core" subsidiary of Citi, the holding company of the group. Under our group rating methodology for financial institutions, the rating on a core subsidiary is generally equalized with the group credit profile (GCP), which is Standard & Poor's opinion of a group's creditworthiness, as if the group were a single legal entity, and is conceptually equivalent to an issuer credit rating.

We generally equalize the rating on a core subsidiary and the GCP to reflect our view that the core subsidiary is very likely to receive support from the rest of the group when necessary. The rating on CGMJ is equal to the ratings on Citi's core operating banks, reflecting the GCP. CGMJ is Citi's only investment bank in Japan, which is indirectly and wholly owned by Citi.

CGMJ's predecessor began operations in Tokyo in 1972, and the company has been a foothold for Citi's securities business in Japan for over 10 years, engaging in investment banking, sales and trading, and research businesses. The company is a middle-tier player in the investment banking industry in Japan.

It has been dogged by weak profitability in recent years amid a difficult environment in the Japanese securities industry. However, the securities business is one of Citi's core businesses and the Japanese market is highly important for the group's strategy. As such, Standard & Poor's considers businesses conducted by CGMJ as essential to the group's overall strategy.

In addition, the Japanese subsidiary can expect the group to provide sufficient liquidity. Standard & Poor's believes that the Japanese subsidiary is very likely to receive support from the group if it becomes financially distressed. The outlook on the long-term counterparty rating on CGMJ is negative, mirroring the outlook on the long-term ratings on the group's core operating banks.

We may lower the rating on CGMJ if Citi's GCP is lowered; or if we believe CGMJ's integration with the group has weakened or the probability of extraordinary support from the parent has deteriorated. That could happen if the securities business becomes less important within the group, or if CGMJ continues to show a lack of profitability compared to the group. Conversely, we may revise the outlook to stable, if the prospects for Citi's GCP improve.