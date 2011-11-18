(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- IDOL Trust Series 2011-2 is a securitization of prime
residential mortgages originated by ING Bank (Australia) Ltd.
-- We have assigned our ratings to the five classes of
notes issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee for
IDOL Trust Series 2011-2.
-- The ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's
credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features
based on our current criteria and assumptions.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 18, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to the five
classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee of IDOL
Trust Series 2011-2 (see list).
The ratings reflect:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral
portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio,
which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after
the closing date.
-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to
withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises
mortgage insurance covering 100% of the face value of all loans,
accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement; and note
subordination for the class A, class AB, and class AC notes;
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support
liquidity within the transaction, including a liquidity facility
equal to 1.3% of the invested amount of all notes, and principal
draws, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure
timely payment of interest;
-- The benefit of a fixed-to-floating interest rate swap
provided by ING Bank (Australia) Ltd (A+/Stable/A-1), to hedge
the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans
and the variable-rate RMBS. Additionally, a fixed rate note swap
has been provided by ING to hedge the interest-rate risk between
the fixed interest rate payable on the class A2 notes and the
monthly interest rate received on the mortgages.
A copy of Standard & Poor's complete report for IDOL Trust
Series 2011-2 can be found on Global Credit Portal, Standard &
Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at
www.globalcreditportal.com.
The issuer has informed Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty
Ltd. that relevant information about the structured finance
instruments that are subject to this news release will remain
non-public.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity
Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors,
Nov. 4, 2011
-- Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions,
Sept. 1, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions, published Dec. 6, 2010
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)
A1 AAA (sf) 597.5
A2 AAA (sf) 100.0
AB AAA (sf) 15.0
AC AAA (sf) 18.75
B AA- (sf) 18.75
Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure ReportSEC Rule 17g-7
requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to
include a description of the representations, warranties and
enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description
of how they differ from the representations, warranties and
enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.
The Standard and Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report in this
credit rating report is available here.