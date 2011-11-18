(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- IDOL Trust Series 2011-2 is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by ING Bank (Australia) Ltd.

-- We have assigned our ratings to the five classes of notes issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee for IDOL Trust Series 2011-2.

-- The ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features based on our current criteria and assumptions.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 18, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to the five classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee of IDOL Trust Series 2011-2 (see list).

The ratings reflect:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio, which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after the closing date.

-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises mortgage insurance covering 100% of the face value of all loans, accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement; and note subordination for the class A, class AB, and class AC notes;

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including a liquidity facility equal to 1.3% of the invested amount of all notes, and principal draws, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest;

-- The benefit of a fixed-to-floating interest rate swap provided by ING Bank (Australia) Ltd (A+/Stable/A-1), to hedge the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS. Additionally, a fixed rate note swap has been provided by ING to hedge the interest-rate risk between the fixed interest rate payable on the class A2 notes and the monthly interest rate received on the mortgages.

A copy of Standard & Poor's complete report for IDOL Trust Series 2011-2 can be found on Global Credit Portal, Standard & Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at www.globalcreditportal.com.

The issuer has informed Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty Ltd. that relevant information about the structured finance instruments that are subject to this news release will remain non-public.

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)

A1 AAA (sf) 597.5

A2 AAA (sf) 100.0

AB AAA (sf) 15.0

AC AAA (sf) 18.75

B AA- (sf) 18.75

