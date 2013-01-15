(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Hong Kong-based property investment company IFC
Development Ltd.'s "strong" business risk profile and "modest"
financial risk profile support its stand-alone credit profile of
'a-'.
-- We are assigning our 'A' long-term corporate credit
rating and our 'cnAA+' Greater China regional scale rating to
IFC. We are also assigning our 'A' issue rating and 'cnAA+'
Greater China regional scale rating to the proposed senior
unsecured notes, which will be guaranteed by IFC.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IFC will
generate stable cash flows and profitability while maintaining
conservative financial management.
Rating Action
On Jan. 15, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'A' long-term corporate credit rating to Hong
Kong-based property investment company IFC Development Ltd.
(IFC). The outlook is stable. We also assigned our 'cnAA+'
long-term Greater China regional scale rating to the company.
At the same time, we assigned our 'A' rating and 'cnAA+'
Greater China regional scale rating to a proposed issue of
senior unsecured notes by IFC Development (Corporate Treasury)
Ltd., a special purpose vehicle set up to issue the notes. IFC
will guarantee the notes. IFC will use the proceeds for
refinancing of shareholder loans and other general corporate
purposes. The issue rating is subject to our review of the final
issuance documents.
Rationale
The corporate credit rating reflects IFC's stand-alone
credit profile of 'a-' and a one-notch uplift due to parental
support. The rating also incorporates the strong asset quality
and brand recognition of the company's single project, IFC
Development, which generates stable cash flows underpinned by
good rentals and occupancy. IFC's strong financial flexibility
further supports the rating. The company's single-project risk,
large exposure to the office property segment, which is more
volatile than other segments, and shorter lease terms compared
with global peers' temper the above strengths. We assess IFC's
business risk profile as "strong" and its financial risk profile
as "modest."
IFC's meaningful rental income to its shareholders makes it
a key investment property for them, in our opinion. IFC's
shareholders are Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (A+/Negative/--;
cnAAA/--; 50%); The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd.
(A+/Stable/--; cnAAA/--; 15.8%); and Henderson Land Development
Co. Ltd. (not rated; 34.2%). The three shareholders have
extended shareholder loans to IFC and provided guarantees to
project loans for the development during the construction stage;
after the project's completion, the guarantees on the loans have
been released. In analyzing IFC, we expect it to be a
single-project company with a sole mandate to operate the IFC
project.
We believe IFC benefits from its strong position in the
commercial property market in Hong Kong. Although the company's
single asset may be smaller in lettable area than the assets of
other major Hong Kong peers, its asset value and average rentals
are much higher than similarly rated peers'. IFC Development's
location in the heart of Hong Kong's central business district
results in higher rentals and occupancy. We expect this trend to
continue given the limited supply of commercial space coming
onstream in the central business district in the next three to
four years.
Despite its prime location, IFC has single project risk--its
key rating weakness, in our view. Nevertheless, we believe that
the company's five properties, a big car park (the largest in
the central business district), and its exposure to different
market segments and the diversity of tenant base partly offset
this risk. IFC's top 10 tenants account for approximately 50% of
total lettable space in each of its office and retail segments.
The company's hotel occupancy of above 85% is higher than the
industry average. Demand for IFC's properties has remained
strong, even during economic downcycles, reflecting their
premium location and high asset quality.
We expect IFC's portfolio value to remain stable because the
management intends to maintain the company as a single-asset
vehicle for long-term investment. Our expectation also reflects
the limited new supply of commercial property in the central
business district, and this supports the current rentals. The
management focuses on maintaining good asset quality to command
higher rentals and yet keep tenant retention high. In our
opinion, IFC's total debt is unlikely to increase. The
management intends to maintain its ratio of debt to total asset
value at below 35%.
In our base-case scenario, IFC's projected credit ratios
will remain appropriate for its financial risk profile for the
next 24 months. We expect the company's annual revenue growth
rate to be in the single digits, its margins to stay stable, and
total borrowings to remain unchanged. Occupancy at above 95% for
office and retail spaces and neutral to modestly positive rental
reversions will underpin an improvement in financial
performance. IFC's profitability is good, with EBITDA margin
above 65% in the past three years. We expect the company's free
cash flows to remain strong at about Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 3
billion annually over the next two years. We forecast IFC's
ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt to remain above 15%
in fiscal 2013 (ending June 30) and fiscal 2014.
Liquidity
IFC's liquidity is "adequate," as defined by our criteria.
We estimate that the company's liquidity sources will exceed its
liquidity uses by more than 1.2x in fiscal 2013. Our liquidity
assessment is based on the following major assumptions:
-- Liquidity sources include our FFO projection of about
HK$2.6 billion.
-- Liquidity uses include our annual projected capital
expenditure of about HK$70 million and dividend payments of
HK$2.1 billion-HK$2.2 billion.
-- We expect IFC's net liquidity sources to remain positive
and the company to remain well in compliance with its
interest-coverage loan covenant even if its EBITDA declines by
15%.
IFC's funding needs are minimal because of its low capital
expenditure requirements. The company has strong financial
flexibility because it distributes dividends only after meeting
its operating expenses. We believe that the company has ample
headroom in the financial covenants stipulated in the bank loans
for the next 12 months. The covenants include a ratio of loan to
asset value of not exceeding 50% and EBITDA interest expense
coverage of not less than 2x. As of June 30, 2012, IFC's
loan-to-asset value ratio was 14.5% and EBITDA interest expense
coverage was 18.7x. In our view, IFC has good banking
relationships in Hong Kong due to the support of its
shareholders. The shareholders have also stepped in and injected
funds when needed, such as during the initial construction
period and when loans were being refinanced.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IFC will
maintain its leading market position and stable cash flows and
profitability. We also expect the company's financial management
to remain conservative.
We may lower the rating if the group's credit profile
weakens due to a sustained deterioration in the commercial
property market in Hong Kong, or if IFC deviates from its stated
single-asset strategy and embarks on large and aggressive
debt-funded acquisitions. Downgrade triggers could be the
FFO-to-debt ratio weakening to less than 15% on a sustained
basis and EBITDA interest coverage of below 4x. A material
change in IFC's shareholding structure or a significant
deterioration in the credit profiles of the company's key
shareholders could also affect the rating.
An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 to 24 months because
of IFC's narrow geographic concentration and asset exposure. We
may raise the rating if better profitability and stronger debt
protection measures significantly improve the company's
financial risk profile.
Ratings List
New Rating
IFC Development Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating A/Stable/--
Greater China Regional Scale cnAA+/--/--
IFC Development (Corporate Treasury) Ltd.
Senior Unsecured cnAA+
Senior Unsecured A