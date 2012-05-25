UPDATE 7-Sterling drops, FTSE to fall 1 percent after UK election shock
* To see a Reuters interactive graphic on the election polls and results, click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2q7tC48 (Adds spreadbetting prices on FTSE, early London move in sterling)
May 25 Moody's affirms Illinois Wesleyan University's (Il) Baa1 rating in conjunction with issuance of $13 million of direct-pay letter of credit-backed Series 2012 Bonds; outlook remains stable
* To see a Reuters interactive graphic on the election polls and results, click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2q7tC48 (Adds spreadbetting prices on FTSE, early London move in sterling)
BERLIN, June 9 The European Union's budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger on Friday said he was unsure if Britain's negotiations about leaving the bloc could begin on time after Thursday's U.K. parliamentary election failed to elect a clear winner.