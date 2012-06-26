BRIEF-Jones Energy files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Jones Energy Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2raTsQG Further company coverage:
June 27 Moody's affirms long-term Aa1 letter of credit-backed rating and upgrades to VMIG 1 from VMIG 2 short-term letter of credit-backed rating of the Illinois Finance Authority Revenue Bonds
$70 Million in debt affected. Long-term ratings jointly supported by the University of Chicago Medical Center and letters of credit provided by PNC Bank, N.A.
* Northern Vertex draws second tranche of US$20,000,000 credit facility with sprott lending for moss mine project