MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, November 29 (Fitch) - Fitch Ratings says in a special report that the stable performance of the Indian ABS transactions despite the moderating economic growth is attributed to

There has been a substantial build-up of credit enhancement across all asset classes driven by the robust performance of the fully amortising underlying loans. This led to the upgrade of 18 tranches and affirmations of all others during the last 12 months. The upgrades are spread across asset classes and originators, with 13 being transactions backed by commercial vehicle loans, three construction equipment loans and two pools with tractor loans as the underlying asset.

Commercial vehicle (CV) loans exhibited a marginal uptick in default rates coupled with collection efficiency deterioration. The Fitch India commercial vehicle collection efficiency (FICCE) index suggests that gross collection efficiency is currently 14% lower than the long-term average "Although the performance of CV loan transactions has been stable till now, rising operating costs and largely stagnant freight rates can adversely affect the borrower's ability to service the loan", says Jatin Nanaware, Director with Fitch's Structured Finance team.

"Construction equipment loans' performance has been stable to date, despite the current economic slowdown and sector-specific stresses observed in the Indian mining industry, The performance has so far remained cushioned as most Fitch-rated pools have limited exposure to regions with mining crisis" says Alison Ho, Senior Director and Head of Fitch's APAC SF Surveillance.

Tractor loan pools have continued their strong performance, supported by many favourable factors - adequate rainfall, a greater focus on rural infrastructure and an increase in the minimum support price in line with increased key input costs. This has helped rural borrowers maintain profit margins.