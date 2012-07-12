(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/HONG KONG, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said that 16 publicly rated Indian structured finance tranches were upgraded and another 58, comprising 48 ABS and 10 RMBS tranches, were affirmed during Q212.

Of the 16 upgrades, 14 related to second-loss credit facilities - 12 for commercial vehicle ABS transactions originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd.('Fitch AA(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'/Stable) and two for construction equipment ABS transactions originated by SREI Equipment Finance Pvt Limited ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'/Negative). The other two upgrades were of purchaser payouts, based on the upgrade of the corporate undertaking provider, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited ('Fitch AA+(ind)'/Stable) and the satisfactory performance of the underlying collateral consisting of tractor loans.

The affirmed tranches were across four underlying asset classes - 10 backed by residential mortgage loans, 40 backed by commercial vehicle loans, three backed by small business loans and five backed by construction equipment loans.

Of the 48 ABS affirmations, 16 related to the International ratings of 14 transactions following the Outlook revision of India's Long-Term Foreign and Local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) as well as that of India-based financial institutions' Foreign Currency IDRs to Negative from Stable (see rating action commentaries dated 18 June 2012 and 20 June 2012, respectively, at www.fitchratings.com).

In particular, the Outlooks on all 16 International ratings remain Stable, supported by the fact that all of the transaction counterparties remain eligible as per Fitch's Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions. Fitch expects replacement counterparties would be found if any of the existing counterparties were to be downgraded. All 16 affirmations also reflected that the performance of the underlying collateral in each transaction has been in line with Fitch's expectations.