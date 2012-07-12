(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/HONG KONG, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said that 16
publicly rated Indian structured finance tranches were upgraded
and another 58, comprising 48 ABS and 10 RMBS tranches, were
affirmed during Q212.
Of the 16 upgrades, 14 related to second-loss credit
facilities - 12 for commercial vehicle ABS transactions
originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd.('Fitch
AA(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'/Stable) and two for construction
equipment ABS transactions originated by SREI Equipment Finance
Pvt Limited ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'/Negative). The
other two upgrades were of purchaser payouts, based on the
upgrade of the corporate undertaking provider, Mahindra and
Mahindra Financial Services Limited ('Fitch AA+(ind)'/Stable)
and the satisfactory performance of the underlying collateral
consisting of tractor loans.
The affirmed tranches were across four underlying asset
classes - 10 backed by residential mortgage loans, 40 backed by
commercial vehicle loans, three backed by small business loans
and five backed by construction equipment loans.
Of the 48 ABS affirmations, 16 related to the International
ratings of 14 transactions following the Outlook revision of
India's Long-Term Foreign and Local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) as well as that of India-based financial
institutions' Foreign Currency IDRs to Negative from Stable (see
rating action commentaries dated 18 June 2012 and 20 June 2012,
respectively, at www.fitchratings.com).
In particular, the Outlooks on all 16 International ratings
remain Stable, supported by the fact that all of the transaction
counterparties remain eligible as per Fitch's Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions. Fitch expects
replacement counterparties would be found if any of the existing
counterparties were to be downgraded. All 16 affirmations also
reflected that the performance of the underlying collateral in
each transaction has been in line with Fitch's expectations.