(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
the negative outlook for the Indian paper sector is likely to be
sustained through the remainder of 2012, considering the
continued subdued economic environment which is not conducive
for the full pass-through of costs to end-customers.
The fall in operating profitability of most Indian paper
companies was much sharper in H112 than in the last four years.
This is attributed to the falling rupee which has increased the
prices of coal and pulp to higher-than-expected levels, along
with the direct impact of rising input prices such as labour
costs, chemicals and power. The weaker operating profitability
has also impaired internal cash generation for most Indian paper
manufacturers, and this will have a bearing on debt levels
throughout 2012.
The rupee depreciation has also increased the rupee
equivalent amount of the foreign currency debt of Indian paper
companies, which is used for funding capex plans. As a result,
the credit metrics of most of the paper mills have stretched
beyond Fitch's expectations, and are likely to remain weak over
the short- to medium-term in the wake of the current
exchange-rate scenario.
Fitch expects that some moderation in input prices amid
stability in the rupee at around current (July 2012) levels
would help domestic companies to price products competitively
against imports during H212. This could bring about some
improvement in profitability as well; however, it may not be
adequate for credit metrics to fall within the agency's comfort
levels.
Fitch has revised the Outlooks to Negative from Stable for
some of its rated paper companies during 2012. These include
Ballarpur Industries Limited ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Negative),
Sripathi Paper & Boards Private Limited ('Fitch
BBB(ind)'/Negative) and Shree Shyam Pulp and Board Mills Limited
('Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Negative).