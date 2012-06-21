(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 21, 2012--The slump in stock markets globally and the
fall in the value of the Indian rupee against the U.S dollar
over the past two years are hurting the 48 Indian companies that
have foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) maturing in the
rest of 2012.
More than half of these companies would have to restructure
the bonds to avoid a default on payment. That's according to a
report, titled "Pileup Of Indian Foreign Currency Convertible
Bond Maturities Will Test Issuers And Investors," that Standard
& Poor's Ratings Services published today. "A tepid global
economy has slowed FCCB issuers' revenue and profit growth,
dragged down their stock prices, and left them less able to
service debt," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Vishal
Kulkarni.
"Redeeming the bonds will also be challenging for many FCCB
issuers because they have limited access to funds and borrowing
costs are high." Standard & Poor's does not rate any of these
FCCBs. The report notes that the restructuring options for these
FCCB issuers include: (1) rolling over the bonds with later
maturity dates and higher coupons; (2) lowering the
conversion-to-equity price; or (3) getting bondholders to accept
only a partial repayment of their principal.
The report classifies the FCCB issuers into four categories
depending on their likely strategy to tackle FCCB maturities:
Likely to redeem at manageable cost; likely to redeem at high
cost; likely to restructure the FCCBs; and could default on
payment. Under Standard & Poor's criteria for distressed
exchanges, some restructurings could be classified as a default,
even though a payment default does not occur. This is due to the
distressed circumstances for restructuring of the bonds close to
the date of redemption.
"Even the weakest companies that have FCCBs maturing in 2012
are unlikely to consider defaulting on the payment of their
bonds as their first option, given the messy litigation process
in cases related to corporate defaults," said Mr. Kulkarni.
Standard & Poor's expects troubles confronting FCCB issuers
in 2012 to cause the worst-hit companies to shy away from such
bonds. However, companies that are ready to issue bonds with
reasonable expectations--with 5%-6% interest rate and a
conversion premium of less than 20%--may be better positioned to
