(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 17, 2011--India's
inadequate infrastructure is a major roadblock to the country's
target of achieving a 9.0%-9.5% annual growth in 2012-2017.
That's according to a report that Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services published today, titled "Can India's Developing
Infrastructure Keep Pace With Economic Growth?". The report
looks at the key factors hindering the development of
infrastructure in the country.
"An immediate consequence of increasing urbanization in
India (BBB-/Stable/A-3) in recent years has been manifold growth
in demand for infrastructure. Such demand supports our stable
outlook for the sector," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Rajiv Vishwanathan. "We expect the demand to keep increasing in
step with growth in the Indian economy. The country's power
deficit is fueling demand for energy projects, while rapid
industrialization and urbanization are creating an urgent need
for efficient road and rail connectivity and other improvements
in infrastructure."
The Indian government has stepped up infrastructure spending
in recent years. Nevertheless, the slow pace of reforms and a
lack of long-term funding options constrain the sector's growth.
"We believe reforms to create a robust framework with
transparent policies for project execution and funding will be
critical to keep up the pace of infrastructure development in
India," said Mr. Vishwanathan. "Constraints in securing
clearances, land rights, and long-term funding could cause
companies to fall short of their targets."
The twelfth five-year plan focuses on removing some of these
roadblocks and creating a sustainable framework for
private-sector participation. Nevertheless, the fate of the
infrastructure sector over the next few years will depend on the
ability of India's leaders to execute these plans.
