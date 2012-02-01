(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has issued a special report detailing the important credit aspects the agency uses to analyse Indian local and state governments on its National scale.

The framework for assessing credit quality involves five key aspects: institutional framework, socio-economic profile, budgetary performance, debt and liquidity; and management and administration.

"High-rated local and state governments (the 'Fitch A(ind)' rating category and above) have a diverse economic structure, strong social profile and an economic growth rate at least at par with the national growth rate", said Dr. Devendra Kumar Pant, Director, Fitch Rating's International Public Finance Group. Diversified and buoyant economy leads to a higher proportion of revenue originating from their own sources, and thus having less dependence on upper tiers of governments for revenue.

"These local and state governments have current surpluses, high operating margins, low fiscal deficit, which is mostly incurred to finance capital expenditure", adds Dr. Pant.

The sound economic growth performance of high-rated state governments provides comfort for debt sustainability. Local and state governments' track record of implementation of reform process and fiscal marksmanship in the form of adherence to budgeted numbers determines the quality of management and administration.

The special report should be read along with the master criteria "Tax Supported Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2011, and the sector-specific Criteria report "International Local and Regional Government Rating Criteria - Outside the United States", dated 19 April 2011, which details Fitch's overarching approach to rating public finance entities and is available at www.fitchratings.com.