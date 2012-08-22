(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
the Outlook on Indian ABS ratings remains Stable despite the
prevailing stress in the Indian economy which has translated
into deteriorating performance of commercial vehicle (CV) and
construction equipment (CE) loans. This is in line with Fitch's
negative outlook for these asset classes.
CV loans backing post-2009 vintage transactions reached
weighted average 90+dpd of 2.0% within 12 months of closing; for
CE loans originated in 2011 the figure was 1.18%. This is in
sharp contrast to earlier vintages for both asset classes, where
such levels of delinquencies were not recorded until two to
three years after closing. However, the Outlooks assigned to
transactions continue to be Stable as delinquencies remain
within Fitch's initial expectations.
"Both CV and CE assets have seen lower utilisation in line
with the sluggish Index of Industrial Production, which showed
yoy growth of less than 5% for the last three quarters", says
Mr. Jatin Nanaware, Director with Fitch's Structured Finance
team. "Also, funding constraints and bottlenecks in the
infrastructure sector with little in the way of reforms have
contributed to the recent performance trends for CE loans", adds
Mr. Nanaware.
Fitch has introduced early delinquency indices (EDIs) for CV
loans and tractor loans. The EDIs capture loans in the 30+dpd
delinquency bucket as a percentage of the original principal
outstanding and provide an early warning signal of future
defaults. "The EDIs could be particularly useful in the Indian
market, where defaults of secured retail loans have been
historically low, making it difficult to detect, track and
anticipate any directional change in delinquency trends", says
Mr. Arvind Rana, Analyst with Fitch's Structured Finance team.
Fitch EDI for CV loans declined to 4.78% at end-May 2012
(end-May 2011: 6.51%) and that for tractor loans dropped to 6.7%
(10.7%) for the same period. This is driven by the presence of
highly seasoned transactions in the portfolios. The decline in
the indices reflects stronger servicing efforts to keep loans
from moving to higher delinquency buckets in a stressful
economic environment. The drop in Fitch EDI for CV loans also
indicates that an imminent stabilisation in deeper bucket
delinquencies (90+dpd) across the portfolio is in the offing, if
the economic situation does not deteriorate further.