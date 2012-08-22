(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the Outlook on Indian ABS ratings remains Stable despite the prevailing stress in the Indian economy which has translated into deteriorating performance of commercial vehicle (CV) and construction equipment (CE) loans. This is in line with Fitch's negative outlook for these asset classes.

CV loans backing post-2009 vintage transactions reached weighted average 90+dpd of 2.0% within 12 months of closing; for CE loans originated in 2011 the figure was 1.18%. This is in sharp contrast to earlier vintages for both asset classes, where such levels of delinquencies were not recorded until two to three years after closing. However, the Outlooks assigned to transactions continue to be Stable as delinquencies remain within Fitch's initial expectations.

"Both CV and CE assets have seen lower utilisation in line with the sluggish Index of Industrial Production, which showed yoy growth of less than 5% for the last three quarters", says Mr. Jatin Nanaware, Director with Fitch's Structured Finance team. "Also, funding constraints and bottlenecks in the infrastructure sector with little in the way of reforms have contributed to the recent performance trends for CE loans", adds Mr. Nanaware.

Fitch has introduced early delinquency indices (EDIs) for CV loans and tractor loans. The EDIs capture loans in the 30+dpd delinquency bucket as a percentage of the original principal outstanding and provide an early warning signal of future defaults. "The EDIs could be particularly useful in the Indian market, where defaults of secured retail loans have been historically low, making it difficult to detect, track and anticipate any directional change in delinquency trends", says Mr. Arvind Rana, Analyst with Fitch's Structured Finance team.

Fitch EDI for CV loans declined to 4.78% at end-May 2012 (end-May 2011: 6.51%) and that for tractor loans dropped to 6.7% (10.7%) for the same period. This is driven by the presence of highly seasoned transactions in the portfolios. The decline in the indices reflects stronger servicing efforts to keep loans from moving to higher delinquency buckets in a stressful economic environment. The drop in Fitch EDI for CV loans also indicates that an imminent stabilisation in deeper bucket delinquencies (90+dpd) across the portfolio is in the offing, if the economic situation does not deteriorate further.