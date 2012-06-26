BRIEF-Jones Energy files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Jones Energy Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2raTsQG Further company coverage:
June 27Moody's reviews letter of credit-backed rating of the City of Indianapolis, Indiana Gas Utility Distribution System Commercial Paper Certificates of Indebtedness, Series 2001; rating action expected
$50 million of debt to be affected. Rating will be based on rating of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as letter of credit provider.
* Jones Energy Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2raTsQG Further company coverage:
* Northern Vertex draws second tranche of US$20,000,000 credit facility with sprott lending for moss mine project