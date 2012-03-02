(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has issued a sector-specific special report describing the credit factors the agency uses to analyse the Indian auto sector on its National Rating scale.

The starting point for assessing Indian automotive manufacturers requires placing their risk profile into a rating range. In this case, Fitch believes that companies in this sector occupy a range extending from 'Fitch BBB(ind)' up to 'Fitch AA(ind)'; though some of them may be rated lower or higher based on individual credit characteristics.

Fitch believes that the Indian automotive sector, in general, and the commercial vehicle segment in particular, are exposed to economic cycles. The industry is also capital- intensive, given the need to continuously develop and launch new products as well as for augmenting capacity on a regular basis to protect market share. Intense competition compels auto companies to absorb part of input cost increases, thereby keeping margins under pressure.

Other factors that Fitch assesses while rating Indian auto companies are availability of government fiscal incentives which can translate into lower capital and operating costs, exposure to currency risks in relation to imports and exports, and prevailing liquidity conditions, which, if favourable, can help boost sales and fund capital expenditure programs of the auto original equipment manufacturers.

The next step examines company-specific factors which influence ratings, such as presence across various sub-segments, size of distribution and service networks, product development initiatives, and geographical and product diversification. Finally, the report cites mid-point financial metrics - profitability, cash flow coverage, financial leverage and interest coverage ratios - commensurate with relevant rating categories.

Fitch has placed these various building blocks within rating ranges to increase transparency of its ratings. However, the analysis does not offer a matrix or formula to derive a notch-specific rating for companies in a particular sector. Instead, it highlights the key rating factors most frequently applied, while still recognising the potential for the unique characteristics of a company and industry sub-sector to affect ratings. Equally, the weighting between individual and aggregate qualitative and quantitative factors varies over time, and where one factor is significantly weaker than others, this weakest element tends to attract a greater weight in the agency's rating analysis.

The sector-specific credit factors should be read in conjunction with the master criteria "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 12 August 2011, which details Fitch's overarching approach to rating corporate issuers and is also available at www.fitchratings.com.