MUMBAI (Standard & Poor's) March 13, 2012--The operating performance of some Indian banks is likely to remain weak in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013. The economy's slower growth than in recent years, a dip in credit growth, rising delinquencies, and tighter margins could cause a deterioration in performance. That's according to a report titled, "India Banking Outlook: Economic Headwinds Are Likely To Lower Asset Quality And Earnings In 2012," that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published recently.

"The asset quality of Indian banks is likely to remain weak, or even deteriorate, due to the moderation in economic activity, high inflation, and high interest rates," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Geeta Chugh. "We expect restructured loans to rise in fiscal years 2012 and 2013. Small and midsize companies are particularly vulnerable."

According to the report, credit growth in India is likely to weaken to 16%-17% in fiscal years 2012 and 2013, from about 23% in fiscal year 2011. Standard & Poor's expects net interest margins of Indian banks to remain tight in fiscal year 2013 due to intensifying competition amid low credit growth, and borrowers' limited ability to absorb higher interest rates.

The report noted that the stand-alone credit profiles of a few Indian banks could weaken due to a decline in asset quality and earnings. The ratings on government-owned banks, which face greater exposure to asset quality deterioration, could benefit from a "very high" likelihood of government support.

Such support underpins the stable outlook on the ratings on Indian banks. Proposed guidelines of the central bank, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), for implementing Basel III in India could strengthen the capitalization of banks in the country, the report said.

"We expect all the banks that we rate in India to meet the RBI's Basel III capital adequacy requirements on time," said Ms. Chugh. "Post implementation of Basel III, Indian banks' risk-adjusted capital could move up by at least 100-200 basis points. This could strengthen the credit profiles of domestic banks over the next three to five years."

The report pointed out that Indian banks also benefit from the good long-term economic growth prospects of the economy. Over a longer period, the growth in business should enable banks to maintain sound financial health.

