MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
the 2012 outlook for the Indian cement sector is negative,
driven by a cyclical moderation in demand and structural
overcapacity in the industry. Cement volumes are largely the
result of real estate construction and infrastructure projects.
Fitch expects future activity in both these sectors to remain
muted given low real credit growth, leading to cement dispatch
volume growth to range from 2% to 5% in 2012.
Cement volumes had been relatively stable till early 2011 as
such a slowdown in construction activity (driven by private
sector) has been offset by governmental spending in
infrastructure. However, a rise in interest rates moderated the
growth in the real estate construction to 18.7% in November
2011, while a weakening of government finances may adversely
impact infrastructure spending in 2012.
Fitch expects most cement companies to experience pressure
on margins in the financial year to end-March 2012 (FY12) and
the medium term due to the rising operating costs, which, due to
the expected muted demand, have not been passed onto customers.
Operating costs, particularly the cost of power and coal, have
increased due to a rise in the cost of international coal.
Freight costs have also increased as railways raised freight
rates by almost 6% in 2011.
Fitch expects overcapacity in the sector to continue in 2012
due to lower offtake by construction and real estate industry.
The widening demand supply gap is expected to affect utilisation
levels of the cement companies. The agency notes that regional
variation would play a significant role. The large demand-supply
gap in the southern region is expected to widen further, leading
to the region witnessing lower capacity utilisation, followed by
the eastern and western regions. Fitch notes that capacity
utilisation could recover with an increase in demand from real
estate and construction which will be followed by a decline in
interest rates.
Cement companies are expected to generate lower cash flows
in 2012 than in the previous year due to lower profitability,
and thus to face liquidity pressure, possibly leading to higher
working capital requirements. Fitch notes that credit profiles
of large companies are likely to remain stable due to their
strong balance sheets and moderate capex plans. Small- and
mid-sized cement companies with high debt-driven capex and
limited flexibility in cost structures may have a deterioration
of debt coverage.
Fitch-rated Indian cement companies include ACC Limited
('Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable), Ambuja Cements ('Fitch
AAA(ind)'/Stable), Binani Cement ('Fitch A(ind)'/Negative), Rain
Cement ('Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable), Panayam Cement ('Fitch
B-(ind)'/Stable), Kalyanpur Cement ('Fitch C(ind)') and Mawmluh
Cherra Cement ('Fitch C(ind)').
The full report '2012 Outlook: Indian Cement Manufacturers'
is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.