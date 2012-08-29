(The following was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indian Commercial Vehicle
Loan ABS Stress Test here
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
Indian commercial vehicle (CV) loan asset-backed securities
(ABS) are resilient even under a severe slowdown in the Indian
economy.
Fitch subjected its ratings on CV loan ABS to moderate and
severe stress to assess their impact on the asset performance.
The stress factors against which the ratings were analysed are a
slowdown in industrial production which leads to reduced freight
demand and a contraction in the operating margin of CV operators
arising from their inability to increase freight rates when
faced with increased fuel rates. These are expected to lead to a
surge in defaults and drop in recovery rates on vehicle values
of defaulted and repossessed loans, increasing loss severity.
In the moderate stress scenario, Fitch has assumed that
diesel prices will rise by 12%-15%, without a commensurate
increase in freight rates, and the Index of Industrial
Production (IIP) will experience a 0% to negative 3% yoy change
over the next 18 months on account of a sluggish industrial
activity.
This is expected to lead to a two-fold increase in default
rates from those observed currently and recovery rates dropping
by 10% from Fitch's current estimates. Under this scenario,
63.6% of the tranches rated 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)' would continue
to maintain their ratings and none would migrate to ratings
below the 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)' category.
For severe stress, Fitch has assumed that IIP will
experience a negative 10%-12% yoy change over the next 18 months
and that diesel prices would surge by over 25%, without an
equivalent hike in freight rates. However, the agency believes
that such a scenario is highly unlikely and well beyond the
realm of more plausible downside scenarios.
The default rates are expected to increase to four to five
times of the current peak defaults and recoveries to be 30%
lower than those seen today.
Fitch expects that in the severe stress scenario almost
three quarters of the tranches rated 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)' would
be downgraded. Of this 75%, almost 40% are expected to remain
above the 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)' rating category. More
significantly, none of the tranches would fall below 'Fitch
C(SO)(ind)' or worse, implying that these highest rated tranches
would still not face any loss.
In both scenarios, Fitch expects the ratings issued before
2011 to be less affected by the stresses reflecting the higher
level of credit enhancement build up in these transactions
compared with newer vintages of 2011-2012. Fitch emphasises that
the stresses applied in this report relate to asset performance
stresses.
They do not address issues such as the impact of
counterparty downgrades or any deterioration in the credit
position of the related sovereign. These stress tests were
carried out as part of a wider study into the degree of
macroeconomic stress necessary to cause large movements across
rating categories, including 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'.
The report, "Indian Commercial Vehicle Loan ABS Stress
Test", is available at www.fitchindia.com and
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.