(The following was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indian Commercial Vehicle Loan ABS Stress Test here

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Indian commercial vehicle (CV) loan asset-backed securities (ABS) are resilient even under a severe slowdown in the Indian economy.

Fitch subjected its ratings on CV loan ABS to moderate and severe stress to assess their impact on the asset performance. The stress factors against which the ratings were analysed are a slowdown in industrial production which leads to reduced freight demand and a contraction in the operating margin of CV operators arising from their inability to increase freight rates when faced with increased fuel rates. These are expected to lead to a surge in defaults and drop in recovery rates on vehicle values of defaulted and repossessed loans, increasing loss severity.

In the moderate stress scenario, Fitch has assumed that diesel prices will rise by 12%-15%, without a commensurate increase in freight rates, and the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) will experience a 0% to negative 3% yoy change over the next 18 months on account of a sluggish industrial activity.

This is expected to lead to a two-fold increase in default rates from those observed currently and recovery rates dropping by 10% from Fitch's current estimates. Under this scenario, 63.6% of the tranches rated 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)' would continue to maintain their ratings and none would migrate to ratings below the 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)' category.

For severe stress, Fitch has assumed that IIP will experience a negative 10%-12% yoy change over the next 18 months and that diesel prices would surge by over 25%, without an equivalent hike in freight rates. However, the agency believes that such a scenario is highly unlikely and well beyond the realm of more plausible downside scenarios.

The default rates are expected to increase to four to five times of the current peak defaults and recoveries to be 30% lower than those seen today.

Fitch expects that in the severe stress scenario almost three quarters of the tranches rated 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)' would be downgraded. Of this 75%, almost 40% are expected to remain above the 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)' rating category. More significantly, none of the tranches would fall below 'Fitch C(SO)(ind)' or worse, implying that these highest rated tranches would still not face any loss.

In both scenarios, Fitch expects the ratings issued before 2011 to be less affected by the stresses reflecting the higher level of credit enhancement build up in these transactions compared with newer vintages of 2011-2012. Fitch emphasises that the stresses applied in this report relate to asset performance stresses.

They do not address issues such as the impact of counterparty downgrades or any deterioration in the credit position of the related sovereign. These stress tests were carried out as part of a wider study into the degree of macroeconomic stress necessary to cause large movements across rating categories, including 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'.

The report, "Indian Commercial Vehicle Loan ABS Stress Test", is available at www.fitchindia.com and www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.