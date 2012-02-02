(The following was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Losses in Indian State Power Utilities here

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that distribution companies (discoms) in the five Indian states, namely Tamil Nadu (TN), Uttar Pradesh (UP), Madhya Pradesh (MP), Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and Haryana, constituted 80% of the total book losses of all discoms in the country in financial ended March 2010 (FY10). Book losses in state power utilities (SPUs) are in turn concentrated (FY10: 93%) at the level of discoms, with generation/transmission/trading companies accounting for only 7%.

The weak financial profile of discoms is the primary cause of stress for SPUs, with the latter's aggregate annual book losses reaching INR295bn in FY10 (FY06: INR70bn). "This means that under the "cost-plus" tariff, generation and transmission companies are able to push their costs to the discoms, which are unable to recover the same from their consumers", says Salil Garg, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Utilities team.

While the substantial increase in the book and cash losses of discoms is widely known, Fitch notes that such a macro view masks the presence of healthy and well-performing discoms. States can be classified according to the book profits/losses of their discoms over FY08-FY10.

There are 12 states where losses of discoms increased in FY10 versus FY08, and nine states where profits decreased. These 21 states resulted in the high net-aggregate book loss; of which, eight states had discoms with book losses greater than INR10bn in FY10. Of these eight states, discoms in five states - TN, UP, MP, J&K and Haryana - contributed INR220bn (80%) to the net aggregate book loss in FY10, with 66% being accounted by the first three states. Discoms in TN, UP and MP also had high cash loss in FY10. Discoms in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh (AP), despite registering book profits of nil and INR0.65bn, recorded large cash loss due to low realisation of subsidy at only 7% and 45% in FY10.

Discoms in Rajasthan had the highest cash loss at INR105bn. Discoms in TN, UP, MP, AP and Rajasthan contributed 86% to FY10 net aggregate cash loss. Discoms in Rajasthan, TN and UP were consistently among the top five cash loss-making discoms over FY08-FY10.

"Discoms with high book/cash loss have been affected by an unfavourable combination of consumer mix, pricing, aggregate technical and commercial losses (ATC), subsidy and high power purchase costs. Hence, they registered negative gross margins (average selling price - average power purchase cost), excluding subsidy payments.

However, discoms in TN, UP and J&K had negative gross margins even after considering subsidy payments, reflecting the low average selling price per unit", says Vivek Jain, Analyst in Fitch's Asia Pacific Utilities team. Discoms in TN, Haryana and AP had the lowest tariffs for agricultural consumers at nil, INR0.27, INR0.21 per unit, respectively, in FY10, versus the all India average (AIA) of INR0.89 per unit. The effect of low tariffs was magnified for discoms in AP and Haryana as they had 38% and 31% of volumes, respectively, being sold to agricultural consumers against AIA of 23%. Similarly, discoms in Rajasthan and Haryana were impacted by both lower percentage of electricity being sold to industrial consumers (26% each,, in FY10 versus AIA of 34%) and low tariffs to these consumers (INR3.86 and INR4.07 per unit, respectively, versus AIA of INR4.4 per unit).

The national average for ATC losses remained high in FY10 at 27.15%, with discoms in J&K, MP and UP posting losses of 70%, 44% and 41%, respectively, which adversely affected their average selling prices per unit. The average power purchase cost per unit for discoms in Rajasthan, Haryana, TN and UP was much higher than NTPC Limited's ('Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable) average selling price in FY10. This reflects the lack of sufficient long-term power tie-ups by these discoms and their high reliance on the expensive short-term power.

A curtailment of fresh loans by banks and financial institutions to discoms could trigger defaults by the latter. Delayed payments by discoms can have a cascading effect on the value chain, with delayed payments to generators leading to delayed payments to coal and equipment suppliers, stretching their working-capital cycles and affecting their credit profiles.

The full report "Losses in Indian State Power Utilities" is available at www.fitchratings.com