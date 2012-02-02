(The following was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Indian Media & Entertainment here

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the outlook for the Indian print media and TV broadcasting sectors is negative in 2012, as growth in advertising spending is expected to slow down due to the moderating economic growth and cost reduction initiatives by corporates.

Fitch notes that TV broadcasters generate 70%-90% of revenues from advertising compared with about 70% for newspaper publishers, and are therefore likely to be the worse hit in this area. However, the broadcasters that have diversified their revenue base towards subscription are expected to perform better than those with a higher exposure to advertising revenue.

The rising newsprint cost, which is the largest operating cost for newspaper publishers and typically accounting for 40%-50% of total operating costs, is likely to pressure the operating margins of the print media industry. At end-November 2011, domestic newsprint prices increased by 13.4% and international newsprint prices by 7.0% compared with the average prices in 2010, respectively.

The recent depreciation of the Indian rupee has lead to a further increase in the effective price of the international newsprint. Fitch expects the Indian media industry to grow at a rate of 8%-12% in 2012. Given the high newsprint costs and expected lower revenue growth, margins of the print media industry are likely to fall to the range of 18%-22%. Broadcasting industry margins are expected to fall to the range of 24%-28%. The lower profitability would lead to the deterioration of the credit metrics of the companies in these two sectors.

Fitch believes that the introduction of mandatory cable TV digitisation in India would improve the business profile of multi-system operators over the medium- to long-term. Also, radio phase-III auctions are believed to be positive for the industry in the long-term.

However, the credit profiles of operators are expected to worsen in the short- to medium-term as successful bidders will have to pay non-refundable one-time entry fees. Fitch-rated Indian media and entertainment companies include Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. ('Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable), Rajasthan Patrika Private Limited ('Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Stable) and Stargaze Entertainment Private Limited ('Fitch BB-(ind)'/Negative).

