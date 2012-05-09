(The following was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indian Ratings Monthly - May 2012 here

May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the May edition of its Indian Ratings Monthly newsletter. Fitch talks about the impact of the Reserve Bank of India's decision to cut its repo rate by 50 bps to 8% on India in "Fitch: RBI Interest Rate Cut Neutral for Indian Sovereign Rating (17 April 2012)".

Other interesting commentary included in this month's issue is " Fitch: India Directive Will Not Relieve Short-Term Coal Shortage (04 April 2012)". State-wise budget impact is discussed in special reports "Fitch: Growth and Power Sector Pivotal to Tamil Nadu's FY13 Budget Success (04 Apr 2012)" and "Fitch: Fiscal Slippages Threaten Maharashtra's FY13 Current Surplus Target (11 Apr 2012)".

The newsletter also includes sector credit factors for rating Indian Telcos (17 April 2012). As a regular feature, it also contains rating actions carried out by the agency in April 2012 and an updated list of outstanding ratings assigned.

The newsletter is available at www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com or by clicking on the link above.