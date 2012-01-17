(The following was released by the rating agency)
CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says it
has a Negative Outlook for the Indian real estate sector in 2012
due to weak overall demand and higher construction costs, which
are likely to continue to squeeze margins.
High equated monthly instalments, resulting from
significantly higher interest rates, lower household surplus due
to high inflation and high residential unit prices, have reduced
the affordability of homes. Both material and labour costs
increased during 2011.
Residential segment sales, which had improved in Q111,
moderated significantly and are likely to continue at the lower
levels during H112. Oversupply of commercial space continues in
some markets.
However, the demand for office space is likely to be
maintained at 2011 levels as the hiring momentum of the IT/ITeS
sector, the major driver of office space in India, continues in
2012. Demand for retail commercial space is expected to be low
in 2012.
Gearing continued to increase for most companies in H211,
though the overall gearing of large real estate companies
decreased by about 20% from the post-crisis peak of around
0.89x. On the other hand, declining profits resulted in leverage
(debt to EBITDA) at high levels in 2011 - at around 7x - and
this is expected to continue in 2012, negatively impacting the
creditworthiness of real estate companies.
The dependence on operational cash flows to fund growth and
service debt is likely to increase. Fund raising options are
limited due to the cautious approach of banks, weak equity
markets and dwindling investment by private equity funds.
Improved macro-economic conditions leading to improved
demand would have the potential to improve cash flows to real
estate companies and see the outlook revised to stable. Also,
the ability to judiciously use cash from liquidating existing
inventories, which would improve capital structures, may result
in the selective upgrades of companies in the real estate
sector, even while the overall outlook is negative.
