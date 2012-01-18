(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, January 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the 2012 outlook for the Indian retail sector is stable. There are likely to be economic headwinds which would impact Indian retailers. However, sales growth driven by space additions and inflation, stable margins, efficient working-capital management and flexibility to defer/tone down expansion plans are expected to result in a stable credit profile for Fitch-rated retail companies. The agency expects food and value segments to provide a defensive play in the downturn.

Fitch has lowered its real India GDP growth projections to 7.0% from 8.5% for financial year to end March 2012 (FY12) and to 7.5% from 8.0% for FY13. Consumer discretionary income is likely to be lower due to higher inflation and interest rates. However, the agency notes that inflation provides a direct fillip to same-store-sales-growth. Growth will also be helped by capex undertaken by the retailers. As a large proportion of the space additions for retailers like Pantaloon Retail India Limited ('Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable/'FitchA1(ind)') and Shoppers Stop Limited (commercial paper and short term debt rated at 'Fitch A1+(ind)') would be in the existing area of operation, the expansion risks would be largely manageable.

Margins for most retailers are likely to remain stable. Fitch expects margin pressures, created by extended discounting periods to push volumes growth, to be mitigated by measures such as recent price hikes, softening in raw material prices (mainly cotton), improvements in operating cost structure (rentals) and increasing proportion of private labels to cater to customers looking out for cheaper offerings.

Fitch expects most retailers to generate negative cash flow from operations over 2012. However, the deficit is expected to be lower compared with previous years, backed by stable margins and slightly improved working-capital management. In 2011, most companies tied up additional space requirements for the next two to three years citing lower availability of space in strategic locations resulting in a higher outflow on account of lease deposits.

The outlook could be revised to negative if economic conditions worsen, affecting revenue growth, leading to margin contraction and adversely impacting retailers' cash flow.

Fitch does not expect any positive triggers in the immediate term and believes that if and when foreign direct investment (FDI) is allowed, it would benefit Indian retailers over the next two to three years. The agency feels that liberalization of FDI if implemented would result in a significant improvement in the capital structure, help partly fund future capex needs,provide access to best practices towards sourcing and working-capital management and improve liquidity profile over medium to long term. From a rating perspective, the ultimate impact on the credit profile of the retail companies would be determined by the quantum of FDI and the consequent change in space expansion and other back-end focused investments.

