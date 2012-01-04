(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, January 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a special report that its outlook for Indian structured finance transactions remains stable in 2012 despite an expected rise in delinquencies in few asset classes. The stable outlook is driven by a substantial build-up of credit enhancement.

Delinquencies are expected to rise in commercial vehicle (CV) loan transactions due to high financing costs, a slowdown in industrial activity and stressed margins of CV loan borrowers with rising fuel costs. Fitch also expects commercial equipment (CE) loan delinquencies to increase due to a probable slowdown in mining and infrastructure activities on account of constraints on banking system and regulatory uncertainty. However, both CV and CE loan transactions are expected to ride out the slowdown on the back of limited exposure to affected mining regions and a build-up of credit enhancement.

Fitch expects tractor loan asset class to benefit from government's support for rural economy, the alternate usage of tractors in transportation activities and the above average rainfall in 2011. Therefore, it has a Stable Outlook on all transactions backed by tractor loans.

The agency expects mortgages and RMBS transactions to continue to benefit from high borrower equity, low instalment to income ratio, wage revisions in line with loan rate hikes and flexible repayment options. Hence, it maintains a Stable outlook on mortgages and transactions backed by them.

The stable outlook for Indian SF may change if there is a severe moderation in India's GDP growth to below 6% or in the event of continued interest rate hikes which could affect industrial and manufacturing activities.

