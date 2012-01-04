(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, January 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
special report that its outlook for Indian structured finance
transactions remains stable in 2012 despite an expected rise in
delinquencies in few asset classes. The stable outlook is driven
by a substantial build-up of credit enhancement.
Delinquencies are expected to rise in commercial vehicle
(CV) loan transactions due to high financing costs, a slowdown
in industrial activity and stressed margins of CV loan borrowers
with rising fuel costs. Fitch also expects commercial equipment
(CE) loan delinquencies to increase due to a probable slowdown
in mining and infrastructure activities on account of
constraints on banking system and regulatory uncertainty.
However, both CV and CE loan transactions are expected to ride
out the slowdown on the back of limited exposure to affected
mining regions and a build-up of credit enhancement.
Fitch expects tractor loan asset class to benefit from
government's support for rural economy, the alternate usage of
tractors in transportation activities and the above average
rainfall in 2011. Therefore, it has a Stable Outlook on all
transactions backed by tractor loans.
The agency expects mortgages and RMBS transactions to
continue to benefit from high borrower equity, low instalment to
income ratio, wage revisions in line with loan rate hikes and
flexible repayment options. Hence, it maintains a Stable outlook
on mortgages and transactions backed by them.
The stable outlook for Indian SF may change if there is a
severe moderation in India's GDP growth to below 6% or in the
event of continued interest rate hikes which could affect
industrial and manufacturing activities.
The report, "2012 Outlook: Indian Structured Finance", is
available at www.fitchindia.com and www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link above.