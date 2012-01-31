(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the 2012 outlook for the Indian shipping industry is negative. Unfavourable demand-supply dynamics in the global shipping industry driven by low global-trading levels accompanied by fleet additions across segments in 2012 would be a significant drag on the revival of charter rates during the year.

Indian shipping companies are likely to report reduced cash flows in 2012 from a fall in revenues and profitability, which will weaken their credit metrics. Those that embarked on large debt-funded capex programmes during 2008-2009 (when asset valuations had peaked) are likely to face challenges in debt servicing, considering the typically short tenure of rupee terms loans availed for ship acquisitions. Even companies that availed of USD loans are likely to face liquidity pressures in 2012, considering the rupee depreciation, which has translated into higher cash outflows for debt servicing. Moreover, the current trend of risk aversion and deleveraging by European banks reduces the likelihood of existing USD loans being refinanced.

Fitch expects charter rates in 2012 to be constrained across segments - dry bulk, tankers and container vessels. The agency believes that the dry bulk segment could be particularly impacted in the Indian scenario as over 50% of capacity additions to the Indian fleet in FY12-FY14 (financial year ending 31 March) are likely to be in this segment. In the container segment, although global demand for vessels is also expected to be lower in 2012 than in 2011, given the probable drop in trade of manufactured goods, the decline in charter rates is not expected to be drastic as this segment often exhibits traits of an oligopolistic market.

According to the agency, the tanker segment could see a slight revival in rates during H112 in view of the reduced inventory levels of crude oil in the largest importing countries towards end-2011. This is likely to translate into higher purchases of crude and a slight recovery in rates during the first half of the year. However, the increase in rates may not be sustained over the entire year in the absence of a meaningful revival in the global industrial activity.

Fitch believes that those companies that derive a large proportion of revenue from specialised segments (such as offshore) where charter rates have not declined significantly, or who operate on unconventional revenue models (such as on a cost-plus basis) are more likely to sustain their credit profiles in 2012.

Operating costs of shipping companies increased considerably in 2011 due to escalating bunker fuel costs (which account for roughly 40% of operating costs) in line with high crude oil prices. Industry margins were therefore squeezed because of the dual effect of low charter rates and high fuel prices. With charter rates remaining low and bunker fuel costs expected to remain firm in 2012, Fitch believes that operating margins of shipping companies will be under pressure. In Fitch's assessment, the expected decline in operating margins in 2012 would result in a weakening of coverage and leverage indicators of most Indian shipping companies.

A revision in the outlook to stable is unlikely in the next two years given the overcapacity that is expected to persist in the medium term. The projected overcapacity from the new builds to the global fleet will obviate any significant improvement in charter rates because of the global economic revival, if any. Fitch believes that the outlook is more likely to be affected by individual corporate actions such as equity issuances (highly unlikely given the existing equity market conditions) and deferral of capex plans, or company-specific situations such as being in a less competitive niche.

The full report '2012 Outlook: Indian Shipping Sector'