(The following was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Indian Subnationals

here

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Indian states' public finances are likely to consolidate in FY13. This is in part attributed to the impact of various reforms elaborated in the special report released today.

"The reform-oriented economic growth in FY13 will help Indian states to achieve faster fiscal consolidation", says Dr. Devendra Kumar Pant, Director in Fitch's International Public Finance team. "Indian States are likely to have a slippage from their aggregate budgeted fiscal deficit of 2.2% of GDP in FY12 due to a larger-than-expected growth slowdown", adds Mr. Pant.

Fitch expects two crucial tax reforms - direct tax code (DTC) and goods and services tax (GST) - to miss their rescheduled date of implementation of 1 April 2012. Fitch expects issues related to DTC and GST will be resolved in FY13.

States' finances may also benefit from an expected favourable interest rate environment as inflation is likely to cool down from the present elevated level (9.1% in November 2011).

Fitch expects Indian economy to grow by 7.0% in FY12 and by 7.5% in FY13. A faster economic growth augurs well for Indian subnationals' finances. Expenditure rigidities of Indian subnationals would continue in FY13 also, and Fitch expects adoption of a loose fiscal policy in poll-bound states.

The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.