(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
that the Outlook for Fitch-rated Indian steel producers will
remain Stable in H212, despite the slowdown in the growth of
domestic steel demand. The agency expects steel demand growth to
range between 6%-7% for the whole of 2012, with the pace of
activity picking up from October after the monsoon. The
proportion of Stable rating Outlooks in Fitch's portfolio is
96%.
The slowdown in domestic demand growth stems from India's
unfavourable macroeconomic environment. Fitch has revised down
its forecasts for real GDP growth to 6.5% and 7.0% for the
financial year ending March 2013 (FY13) and FY14, respectively,
from previous forecasts of 7.5% and 8.0%. Less-than-normal
monsoon could also depress economic growth.
Fitch expects profit margins to remain under pressure in
H212, given persistent increases in the cost of steel production
and steel producers' limited ability to pass on higher costs -
due to subdued demand from end-user industries. The pressure
will be greater on non-integrated steel producers. However, most
of the rated entities should be able to keep up with the
short-term demand slowdown without a major weakening of their
credit profiles.
The cost of funding working-capital requirements remains
high despite a 50bp reduction in the repo rate in April 2012 by
the Reserve Bank of India. Inflation remains high, and Fitch
expects a continued, gradual reduction in the interest rate.
Indian steel producers will have to use a prudent mix of
domestic and international funding to contain interest costs.
Lower-rated issuers are affected the most by high interest
costs, due to their limited financial flexibility.
The margin of companies producing steel through blast
furnaces has been affected by a weaker Indian rupee, despite
import price parity of Indian steel and softening of
international prices of coking coal, the bulk of which is
imported. Fitch expects the weaker rupee to raise the financial
leverage of steel producers with significant un-hedged
foreign-currency liabilities. However, the financial leverage of
rated entities should remain within their rating categories.
Most Indian steel producers are in expansion mode, resulting
in negative free cash flows. The liquidity situation is
aggravated further by persistent high interest costs resulting
in weaker demand for steel from end-user industries. Any limited
availability of credit could hurt liquidity - particularly of
lower-rated issuers - as the Indian steel industry is one of the
largest borrowers from the domestic banking system.
Positive rating changes are unlikely in H212, with Fitch
more expected to take rating actions on a company-by-company
basis rather than on the sector as a whole. However, a negative
outlook may result from a severe global recession coupled with a
prolonged weaker macroeconomic environment in India. This would
lead to a steep deterioration in domestic steel demand and hence
worsen credit profiles beyond Fitch's expectations.