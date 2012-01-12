(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, January 11 (Fitch) - Fitch Ratings says that the outlook for the Indian Steel producers will remain stable in 2012, despite the risk of a slowdown in the growth of domestic steel demand. Fitch believes that demand for steel from automobile, white goods, construction and infrastructure sectors will continue to grow through 2012, albeit at a low rate of 6%-7%.

Steel demand has a high correlation with growth in GDP, which is showing signs of a slowdown. Fitch has lowered its real GDP growth projections for India for the year ending March 2012 (FY12) and FY13 to 7.0% and 7.5%, respectively, from 7.5% and 8.0% estimated earlier, driven by higher domestic interest rates and a weaker global economy.

Profitability margins of most Indian steel producers came under pressure in H1FY12 due to increases in input costs led by a disruption in coking coal supply. While raw material cost pressures may ease in the coming months, reduced steel demand is likely to constrain steel prices, putting pressure on margins.

The rising interest rate scenario in the country could increase the overall cost of funding new projects. Although the interest rate cycle may have peaked, Fitch expects the cost of funding working capital requirements to remain high due to increased interest costs. The reduction in the interest rate will be gradual, and Indian steel producers will have to use a prudent mix of domestic and international funding to contain interest costs. Nevertheless, Fitch expects brownfield expansion to continue despite increasing interest costs.

Fitch expects the domestic steel industry to suffer from overcapacity in the medium to long term. About 30 million tonnes(mt) of steel capacity is expected to be added in 2012-2013 due to the completion of several brownfield projects. Should domestic steel demand not grow as expected in the medium to long term, steel producers would have to focus on exports to maintain their operating rates at profitable levels - a challenging proposition given the current slowdown in the developed world.

The pending Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulations) Bill proposes coal-mining companies to share 26% of net profit with displaced populations and other miners to share with them an amount equivalent to the royalty paid to the state government. This will reduce the profitability of mining companies and steel producers with captive raw material links. However, making displaced people stakeholders in projects may facilitate land acquisition and faster access to captive raw materials.

Positive rating changes are unlikely in 2012. Fitch is likely to take rating action on a company-by-company basis rather than on the sector as a whole. However, a sharp decrease in global steel prices due to a global recession and a greater-than-expected slowdown in China, leading to a surge in imports due to better Indian demand, could adversely affect the profitability of domestic steel producers and might result in a negative outlook.

The full report '2012 Outlook: Indian Steel' is available at www.fitchratings.com