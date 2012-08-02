(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
that the outlook for Indian cotton textiles remains negative to
stable for H212. The outlook for the Indian synthetic textiles
has been revised to negative from stable as the industry
grapples with weak demand and volatile input costs.
Fitch expects a prolonged demand slowdown to subdue capacity
utilisation levels and revenue growth prospects of the domestic
textile companies. Softening cotton and cotton yarn prices have
helped margins recover to some extent, but have not translated
into a full-scale demand revival. Benefits from rupee
depreciation on exports will be limited by the existing hedge
positions of, or by price renegotiations and discount demands
from, overseas buyers.
Cost increases in crude oil-based raw materials due to a
weak rupee, along with lower cotton prices and sluggish demand,
have reduced the substitution demand for synthetic fibres and
textiles. Also, an oversupply of domestic partially oriented
yarn should lead to pressure on the selling prices and therefore
margins of synthetic textile companies.
The sub-investment-grade ratings of 80% of Fitch-rated
Indian textile companies have already factored in some of the
risks along with weak credit quality as indicated by the
near-full utilisation of working-capital limits and negative
operating cash flows; this cushion contributes to the high level
(87%, 60 ratings) of Stable Outlooks. During February-July 2012,
12 textile ratings were affirmed, two were upgraded, two
downgraded, and one placed on Rating Watch Negative.
The proportion of Negative rating Outlooks in Fitch's
portfolio is 13%, in view of margin risks due to volatile input
costs and a likely worsening of financial leverage due to
ongoing capex plans.
Cotton prices are again on a rising trend, reversing the
moderate (5%-10%) decline in prices seen during January 2012 to
May 2012. Fitch expects cotton prices to increase further in the
September 2012-March 2013 cotton season - led by a fall in
acreage and delayed monsoons, which in turn will put pressure on
the margins of textile companies. Prices of power and fuel are
edging higher and interest costs continue to be high, although
exporters enjoy a breather of 2% interest subsidy.
Export demand continues to be weak despite lower end-product
prices, as the economic slowdown persists in Europe and the US.
However, Indian exporters are diversifying into other markets
such as Africa, Australia and Latin America to offset this
impact. Domestic demand for apparel is likely to show a seasonal
recovery ahead of the upcoming festive season (November-December
2012) but overall spending will be cautious - due to weak
consumer sentiment.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved restructuring
for stressed textile companies, including a two-year moratorium
on term loans and conversion of working-capital loans into term
loans of up to five years. RBI has also approved special
provisions in non-performing asset norms to avoid asset
reclassification while restructuring loans. Fitch will assess
whether such restructuring should be treated as distressed, and
will take an appropriate rating action.
A stable outlook on cotton and synthetic textiles would
require a stable policy environment, improved demand/supply
position, stabilisation of input costs, and consequent
improvement in margins and liquidity. It is unlikely that the
sector's outlook will turn positive in light of the challenging
operating environment.
Some of the Fitch-rated textile companies are: Rupa &
Company ('Fitch A(ind)'/Stable), Balkrishna Synthetics Limited
('Fitch BBB-(ind)'/Negative), Ginni Filaments Limited ('Fitch
B+(ind)'/Stable) and Indian Acrylics Limited ('Fitch BB+(ind)'/
Stable).