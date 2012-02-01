(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
that the outlook for the Indian cotton textiles is negative to
stable in 2012, while the outlook for the Indian synthetic
textiles is stable.
Margin pressure persists for both cotton and synthetic
textiles driven by rising wage costs and power costs (including
shortage of power), and higher interest rates. Cotton textiles
are also facing challenges of a slower demand pick-up and a loss
of margins; however, recovery is expected from the falling
cotton prices, subject to any further volatility in input costs
or forex movements. Synthetic textiles benefit from higher
demand for blended textiles, although margins can turn volatile
in sync with crude oil price volatility.
Weak demand for cotton and cotton products in YTD FY12 was
mainly a result of existing inventories causing mills to
postpone any further buying in the backdrop of uncertainty in
overseas demand for textiles. Weak demand, labour and power
shortage in textiles centres such as Bhiwandi and Tirupur have
lead to about 50% of underused capacities. Instead of adding
capacity in India, garment manufacturers are looking at options
of setting up capacity or outsourcing job work to Bangladesh to
benefit from the lower cost of production.
Cash losses for cotton yarn manufacturers and lower-end
fabric companies in H112 impaired their debt repayment capacity
leading to several instances of over-utilisation of working
capital limits. Some Fitch-rated textile companies defaulted in
YTD FY12 due to an inability to obtain a timely increase of
working capital facilities, as banks tightened lending criteria
for the sector. Refinancing risks would increase for distressed
textile companies in 2012 as the Reserve Bank of India and the
Finance Ministry have rejected the proposal for restructuring of
textile loans.
FY12 financial leverage will deteriorate for most textile
companies due to their higher working-capital debt and lower
EBITDA compared with previous year's; and deleveraging will
remain a challenge for the sector in 2012.
Given the challenging operating environment led by the
uncertainty over demand growth, volatility in raw-material
prices and persistent increases in other operating costs coupled
with the stress on liquidity, it is unlikely that the sector's
outlook will turn positive. However, if falling cotton prices
translate into a revival of demand and capacity utilisation, the
outlook on cotton textiles could turn stable in the last two
quarters of 2012.
The outlook on the synthetic textiles may be revised to
Negative if raw-material prices increase substantially, making
synthetic textiles less competitive than cotton. Downside risks
to the outlook also include the adverse impact of policy changes
and a prolonged demand slowdown.
Fitch-rated Indian textile companies include Rupa & Company
Limited ('Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable), Balkrishna Synthetics Limited
('Fitch BBB-(ind)'/Negative), Ginni Filaments Limited ('Fitch
B+(ind)'/Stable) and Eastman Exports Global Clothing Private
Limited ('Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable).
