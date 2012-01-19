(The following was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings says that it expects the power sector reforms - required to restore the financial viability of state power utilities (SPUs) - to gain traction during 2012, though the timely and consistent implementation of Shunglu Committee recommendations over the medium term could remain challenging. The sector will also remain exposed to both fuel availability and price risks during 2012.

Despite these issues, the 2012 outlook on Fitch-rated power entities continues to be Stable as they are expected to manage these risks by way of implied and tangible support from the central and state governments, strong liquidity and favourable tariff mechanisms.

Regulatory mechanisms for the existing power plants will provide full cost recovery and a reasonable return on capital. Regulatory frameworks for distribution utilities, though present, are marred due to political interference in tariff fixation and operational inefficiencies on the part of discoms. Improvements in the credit profile across the value chain rest on the strengthening of the regulatory mechanisms for discoms.

Fitch believes that domestic fuel availability will be low in 2012 compared with the rising demand from power projects due to environmental and land issues faced by the largest domestic coal supplier - Coal India Limited. This should lead to increased reliance on imported coal for fuelling the additional power capacity; however, the cost of imported coal and boiler design will play an important role in deciding the overall use of imported coal and hence the overall capacity that can be commissioned.

Launch of new generation projects will slowdown in 2012 because of the lower investor interest over fuel availability, softening of merchant power prices, higher fuel costs, higher interest rates and slow progress on reforms at the distribution level. Access to capital will be restricted for weaker entities including SPUs and greenfield projects.

Power sector-specific financial institutions such as Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC, 'BBB-'/Stable) and Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (REC, 'BBB-'/Stable) will meet the greater part of the sector's debt requirements. Near 100% historical recovery rates lend stability to the credit profiles of REC and PFC despite their high sector concentration risk. Deterioration in financial profiles of SPUs leading to slippages in recovery rates of REC and PFC could affect them negatively.

Any change in the respective government's rating outlook could lead to a similar change in its owned companies' Outlook. Uncertainty over timing, extent and implementation of the expected reforms, a gradual recovery after obtaining tariff increases through the regulatory mechanisms and restricted access to the banking system could result in a change in the Outlook of Fitch-rated power companies to Negative from Stable.

