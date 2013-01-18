(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, January 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Indo Energy Finance II B.V.'s USD500m senior unsecured
10 year 6.375% notes a final rating of 'B+' with a Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'.
The final rating is in line with the expected rating
assigned on 8 January 2013 and follows a review of final
documentation materially conforming to the draft documentation
previously reviewed.
The notes are rated at the same level as PT Indika Energy
Tbk's (Indika) Issuer Default Rating of 'B+', which has a
Positive Outlook, as the guarantee issued by Indika will rank
equally in right of payment with all unsecured, unsubordinated
indebtedness of the company.
The USD500m proceeds from the notes issue are materially
higher than Indika's immediate liquidity requirements, including
its refinancing needs. Fitch, however, believes that Indika will
retain the remainder mostly for future refinancing needs. While
this may weaken Indika's interest coverage and gross debt based
leverage over the short term, its leverage net of cash will not
be materially affected. Further, the bonds' 6.375% annual coupon
is lower than Indika's current average borrowings costs of
around 8.5%, and should help lower debt servicing cost for the
company over the long-term.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to a positive rating action include:
-A fall in adjusted debt net of cash/operating EBITDAR
(including dividends from its associate Kideco) to below 1.5x on
a sustained basis. Leverage is expected to have been above 2x in
2012.
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to a negative rating action include:
-Large debt-funded investments, failure to ramp up
production from its recently acquired coal mining company, PT
Multi Tambangjaya Utama or coal prices falling materially from
Fitch medium-term expectations, resulting in Indika being unable
to reduce its leverage below 1.5x by end-2014.