(The following was released by the rating agency)
KOLKATA/SINGAPORE, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
India-based Indo American Electricals Limited (IAEL) a National
Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A
list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this
commentary.
The ratings reflect IAEL's short track record of operations
since December 2009, post its deregistration from the Board for
Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) in July 2010. The
ratings also reflect the company's weak EBITDA margin of 5.6%
and high net financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) of 12.8x in
FY11 (financial year ending March).
However, Fitch expects net financial leverage to have
significantly improved in FY12, given the improvement in EBITDA
margins to 6.4% in 9MFY12 and the significant increase in
revenue to INR1,757.3m at end-9MFY12 from INR379.7m in FY11. The
increase in revenue is a result of capacity expansion to 7,200
metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of PVC insulated wires and cables
in June 2011 from 2,400MTPA earlier.
The ratings draw strength from the financial support
extended by the established SPS group which acquired the company
in April 2007. SPS group provided unsecured loans to the extent
of INR81m in FY11.
Positive rating action may result from net financial
leverage of below 4.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, net
financial leverage above 6x on a sustained basis may result in
negative rating action.
IAEL manufactures electrical cables and wires under the
brand name 'MW Wires and Cables'. It was incorporated in 1961
and was taken over by the SPS group after being referred to BIFR
in 1995.
Fitch has also assigned ratings to IAEL's bank facilities as
below:
- INR104.3m long-term loans: 'Fitch B+(ind)'
- INR450m fund-based limits: 'Fitch B+(ind)'