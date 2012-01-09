(The following was released by the rating agency)
Jan. 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned
its 'BB+' long-term foreign currency debt rating to a proposed
U.S.-dollar-denominated benchmark-size global senior unsecured
bond issue by the Republic of Indonesia. The bonds, which mature
in 2042, form part of the country's US$15 billion global
medium-term notes (MTN) program, which was increased from US$9
billion last year.
The bond will constitute the direct, unconditional, and
unsecured obligations of the sovereign, and will rank equal with
other unsecured and unsubordinated external debt of Indonesia.
The sovereign credit rating on Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B;
ASEAN scale axBBB+/axA-2) reflects continuing improvements in
the government's balance sheet and external liquidity, a
resilient economic performance, and cautious fiscal management.
Rating constraints include Indonesia's low per capita income,
structural and institutional impediments to higher economic
growth, and relatively high and volatile inflation. In addition,
the country remains vulnerable to external shocks, partly on
account of its shallow domestic capital markets, although the
recent introduction of the bond stabilization framework
moderated this risk somewhat.
We may raise the sovereign ratings if reforms such as
subsidy rationalization suggest that fiscal and external
vulnerabilities are further reduced, the external debt burden
declines, or the sovereign's balance sheet improves. Conversely,
stalling reforms or the absence of timely and adequate policy
responses to renewed fiscal or external pressures would result
in the ratings stabilizing or weakening.
