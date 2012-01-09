BRIEF-Echo Investment raises 100.0 mln zlotys from bond isssue
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT ALLOCATED 1.0 MILLION SERIES E BONDS AT PRICE BETWEEN 100 ZLOTYS AND 100.01 ZLOTYS
(The following was released by the rating agency)
Jan 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia's upcoming USD-denominated global bonds due 2042 an expected 'BBB-(exp)' rating. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.
The rating is in line with Indonesia's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. The sovereign's Long-Term Local Currency IDR is also 'BBB-'. The rating Outlooks are Stable.
Primary Analyst
Philip McNicholas
Director
+852 2263 9891
Fitch (Hong Kong) Ltd
28th Floor, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Shivani Sundralingam, Singapore, Tel: + 65 6796 7215, Email: shivani.sundralingam@fitchratings.com; Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT ALLOCATED 1.0 MILLION SERIES E BONDS AT PRICE BETWEEN 100 ZLOTYS AND 100.01 ZLOTYS
SEOUL, June 13 South Korea's central bank chief on Tuesday said the market should not interpret a comment of his as a sign the bank may soon tighten monetary policy, and reiterated that accommodative interest rates are here to stay to support growth.