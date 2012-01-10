(The following was released by the rating agency)

Jan 9 - Fitch Ratings will host an investor and media forum in Jakarta on 17 January 2012 on the agency's latest rating action on Indonesia. The agency recently upgraded the country's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. Fitch also upgraded the IDRs of eight Indonesian banks and six corporates comprising telecom, energy and utility companies.

Fitch's senior sovereign, banking and corporates analysts will discuss the rationale behind the agency's rating actions, as well as the dynamics driving future rating decisions. The main speakers include:

-Philip McNicholas, Director, Asia-Pacific Sovereigns

-Ambreesh Srivastava, Head of South & South East Asia Financial Institutions

-Andrew Steel, Head of Asia-Pacific Corporates

Date: Tuesday, 17 January 2012

Time: 8 am to 1 pm. Lunch will be served.

Location: The Ballroom, B Level, Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta, Jalan H.R. Rasuna Said, Jakarta 12920, Indonesia

Registration for the event starts at 8 am.

Media interviews with the analysts are available on request. Media participants should contact Shivani Sundralingam at +65-6796 7215 or shivani.sundralingam@fitchratings.com to register their interest and participation by Thursday, 12 January 2012

Investors and other market participants should contact Benedicta Setyorini at +62-21 5795 7755 or benedicta.setyorini@fitchratings.com by Thursday, 12 January 2012.

Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.